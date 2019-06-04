Westhill Closes Series A Financing to Accelerate Growth

ATLANTA, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhill Inc. (Westhill) , a provider of digital solutions for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, has raised Series A financing from Eos Venture Partners (Eos) , to help the company provide service to a growing number of customers and accelerate expansion across the U.S.



Westhill’s mission is to revolutionize the customer experience in the claims process. Westhill’s platform, elsö, leverages cutting-edge technology and exceptional human touch to deliver a world-class customer experience by connecting all key stakeholders, providing complete transparency, customer choice and engagement, and removing inefficiencies from the claims process.

“We have developed a solution that transforms the claims experience for carriers, contractors and consumers - we are truly focused on building an ecosystem that puts the user first, for all stakeholders,” said Westhill’s Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Larry Parker. “We are excited to close this financing round and to continue our work with the Eos team, leveraging their insurance expertise and strategic partnerships to help achieve our product and growth ambitions.”

Eos, a strategic InsurTech venture capital (VC) fund, has been working strategically with Westhill since November 2018. Following the deal, Eos Founding Partner Jonathan Kalman has taken a position on the Westhill board of directors.

“We are very excited about working with the Westhill team to drive value for all stakeholders in the claims process, creating a win-win situation for all,” said Kalman. “We see a significant opportunity in the claims space for new innovative solutions that really drive value for the consumer and carrier, and Westhill has built a platform with best-in-class technology to deliver that value for the industry.”

About Westhill Inc. (Westhill)

Westhill Inc. (Westhill) provides digitally-enabled solutions for the insurance industry For more information visit www.westhillglobal.com , or view a video of the Westhill solution at https://youtu.be/AawfoMSu8n8 .

About Eos Venture Partners (Eos)

Eos Venture Partners (Eos) is a global independent Strategic Venture Capital Fund focused exclusively on InsurTech, investing in early and growth stage technology businesses that accelerate innovation and transformation across the insurance industry and value chain. Eos focuses exclusively on InsurTech and was founded in 2016 to bridge the “digital chasm” between InsurTech start-ups and traditional (re)insurance companies. Investors in the Eos fund, EVP I, are typically from the insurance sector, forming a close strategic relationship with the Eos team to capture both strategic and financial value from the innovation and technology change in the insurance industry. For more information visit www.eosventurepartners.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

(859) 803-6597

jen@stnickmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a119f3de-4062-4374-a37f-7c68fd8c821c