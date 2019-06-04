Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Westhill Closes Series A Financing to Accelerate Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

ATLANTA, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhill Inc. (Westhill), a provider of digital solutions for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, has raised Series A financing from Eos Venture Partners (Eos), to help the company provide service to a growing number of customers and accelerate expansion across the U.S.

Westhill’s mission is to revolutionize the customer experience in the claims process. Westhill’s platform, elsö, leverages cutting-edge technology and exceptional human touch to deliver a world-class customer experience by connecting all key stakeholders, providing complete transparency, customer choice and engagement, and removing inefficiencies from the claims process.

“We have developed a solution that transforms the claims experience for carriers, contractors and consumers - we are truly focused on building an ecosystem that puts the user first, for all stakeholders,” said Westhill’s Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Larry Parker. “We are excited to close this financing round and to continue our work with the Eos team, leveraging their insurance expertise and strategic partnerships to help achieve our product and growth ambitions.”

Eos, a strategic InsurTech venture capital (VC) fund, has been working strategically with Westhill since November 2018. Following the deal, Eos Founding Partner Jonathan Kalman has taken a position on the Westhill board of directors.

“We are very excited about working with the Westhill team to drive value for all stakeholders in the claims process, creating a win-win situation for all,” said Kalman. “We see a significant opportunity in the claims space for new innovative solutions that really drive value for the consumer and carrier, and Westhill has built a platform with best-in-class technology to deliver that value for the industry.”

About Westhill Inc. (Westhill)
Westhill Inc. (Westhill) provides digitally-enabled solutions for the insurance industry For more information visit www.westhillglobal.com, or view a video of the Westhill solution at https://youtu.be/AawfoMSu8n8.

About Eos Venture Partners (Eos)
Eos Venture Partners (Eos) is a global independent Strategic Venture Capital Fund focused exclusively on InsurTech, investing in early and growth stage technology businesses that accelerate innovation and transformation across the insurance industry and value chain. Eos focuses exclusively on InsurTech and was founded in 2016 to bridge the “digital chasm” between InsurTech start-ups and traditional (re)insurance companies. Investors in the Eos fund, EVP I, are typically from the insurance sector, forming a close strategic relationship with the Eos team to capture both strategic and financial value from the innovation and technology change in the insurance industry. For more information visit www.eosventurepartners.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
(859) 803-6597
jen@stnickmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a119f3de-4062-4374-a37f-7c68fd8c821c

Primary Logo

Larry Parker

Larry Parker, Westhill Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:41pTRANSAT A.T. INC. : Acknowledges Group Mach Inc.'s Press Release
AQ
03:41pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Hecla Mining Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
03:40pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jun 4
DJ
03:38pEffect of potential Mexico tariffs on U.S. companies
RE
03:38pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : SCWorx Signs New 5 Year Customer Contract Valued At $4.6M
PU
03:37pCIRCLE K : to Pay Your Bills This Summer
BU
03:37pAn Offer Unlike Any Other; Take Advantage of the Super Saver Rate for ELEVATE – Construction's Heavy Work Conference & Expo
GL
03:36pOil bounces off four-month low, ends up 1% as stock markets rally
RE
03:36pAM BEST : Withdraws Credit Ratings of Eastern Re Ltd., S.P.C.
BU
03:36pRuark Consulting Releases 2019 Variable Annuity Study Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2BASF SE : BASF : Takes Stake in U.K. Health-Care Startup
3Iran sets scene for tough OPEC meeting, opposes date change
4EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Shell plans to boost returns and become a force in power
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Activist hedge fund CIAM will 'strongly oppose' FCA-Re..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About