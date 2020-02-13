Westhook Capital : Announces Investment in Santa Rita Landscaping

Westhook Capital (“Westhook”), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, today announced it has made an investment in Santa Rita Landscaping (“Santa Rita”), a leading provider of commercial landscaping services in Tucson, Arizona. The Company will continue to be led by Tanner Spross and Kathi Roche, who will remain in their positions as CEO and CFO, respectively. Santa Rita ranks #114 in Landscape Management’s Top 150. Its services include the design, installation and maintenance of commercial landscape.

Brian Ham, co-founder of Santa Rita, said, “We are very proud of our team and what we have built at Santa Rita. We are excited about Westhook’s ‘partnership-driven’ approach and we’ve been impressed by their deep expertise in the Green Industry.”

Wes Knuth, partner at Westhook, added, “We are excited to partner with the Santa Rita team and look forward to supporting the Company’s next phase of growth. Santa Rita is Westhook Capital’s third investment in the commercial landscaping industry.”

Westhook previously invested in Metco Landscape and Perfection Grounds Maintenance (“PGM”), both of which are based in Colorado. Westhook announced the closing of its inaugural fund, Westhook Capital Partners, L.P, with $140 million in commitments in 2018. The fund focuses on buyouts of North American based lower middle market companies within the consumer, industrial, business services and healthcare services sectors.

The Forbes M+A Group served as financial advisor to Santa Rita Landscaping.

About Santa Rita Landscaping

Santa Rita is a leading provider of commercial landscaping services in Tucson, Arizona.

For more information, please visit www.santaritalandscaping.com.

About Westhook Capital

Westhook Capital is a private equity firm founded by professionals with over 50 years of combined experience growing companies as investors, company executives, and advisors through multiple economic cycles. Westhook is targeting 5 - 6 platform investments for its inaugural fund, Westhook Capital Partners, L.P, with $140 million in commitments and focuses on control buyouts of North American based lower middle market companies within the consumer, industrial, business services and healthcare services sectors that can benefit from the firm's partnership-driven approach to value creation.

For more information, please visit www.westhook.com.

To discuss investment opportunities, please contact Nate Chandra at nchandra@westhook.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005170/en/