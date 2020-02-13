Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Westhook Capital : Announces Investment in Santa Rita Landscaping

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 06:01am EST

Westhook Capital (“Westhook”), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, today announced it has made an investment in Santa Rita Landscaping (“Santa Rita”), a leading provider of commercial landscaping services in Tucson, Arizona. The Company will continue to be led by Tanner Spross and Kathi Roche, who will remain in their positions as CEO and CFO, respectively. Santa Rita ranks #114 in Landscape Management’s Top 150. Its services include the design, installation and maintenance of commercial landscape.

Brian Ham, co-founder of Santa Rita, said, “We are very proud of our team and what we have built at Santa Rita. We are excited about Westhook’s ‘partnership-driven’ approach and we’ve been impressed by their deep expertise in the Green Industry.”

Wes Knuth, partner at Westhook, added, “We are excited to partner with the Santa Rita team and look forward to supporting the Company’s next phase of growth. Santa Rita is Westhook Capital’s third investment in the commercial landscaping industry.”

Westhook previously invested in Metco Landscape and Perfection Grounds Maintenance (“PGM”), both of which are based in Colorado. Westhook announced the closing of its inaugural fund, Westhook Capital Partners, L.P, with $140 million in commitments in 2018. The fund focuses on buyouts of North American based lower middle market companies within the consumer, industrial, business services and healthcare services sectors.

The Forbes M+A Group served as financial advisor to Santa Rita Landscaping.

About Santa Rita Landscaping

Santa Rita is a leading provider of commercial landscaping services in Tucson, Arizona.

For more information, please visit www.santaritalandscaping.com.

About Westhook Capital

Westhook Capital is a private equity firm founded by professionals with over 50 years of combined experience growing companies as investors, company executives, and advisors through multiple economic cycles. Westhook is targeting 5 - 6 platform investments for its inaugural fund, Westhook Capital Partners, L.P, with $140 million in commitments and focuses on control buyouts of North American based lower middle market companies within the consumer, industrial, business services and healthcare services sectors that can benefit from the firm's partnership-driven approach to value creation.

For more information, please visit www.westhook.com.

To discuss investment opportunities, please contact Nate Chandra at nchandra@westhook.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:26aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :1) Change to Half Yearly Disclosure of Financial Results and 2) Change in Financial Year End
PU
06:26aBRILLIANT CIRCLE INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary announcement
PU
06:26aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on the Group's Business Operations due to Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia
PU
06:26aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Form 8.3 - NMC Health PLC
PU
06:26aEMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS : Reports Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
BU
06:21aSIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - Commencement of Phase III Clinical Trial in the PRC for Self-Developed Innovative Patented Drug "Anaprazole Sodium" and Inclusion of "Huineng" into the National Reimbursement Drug List
PU
06:21aWABERER INTERNATIONAL : Directorate change
PU
06:21aLEVI STRAUSS : FormSC 13G
PU
06:21aBAIC MOTOR : Connected transaction in relation to the capital increase to baic finance co.
PU
06:21aLEXARIA BIOSCIENCE : Industry Solutions from Lexaria's DehydraTECH(TM) Hemp and Cannabis Powders
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Improving Nestle reins in growth ambitions
2SOFTBANK CORP : SoftBank profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses, second fund scaled back
3CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
4GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q4 2019 results - Positive operational development drives strong earnings
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON : reports second half 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group