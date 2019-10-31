Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Westlake Celebrates $10 Billion in Assets, Sets new $20 Billion Growth Target

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 06:35pm EDT

Westlake Technology Holdings reaches $10 Billion in assets under management milestone ahead of targeted 2022 goal. Westlake has set a new goal of $20 Billion in assets by 2026.

“In 2012 we set the ambitious goal of reaching $10 billion by 2022 and we were able to accomplish this milestone earlier than expected,” stated Ian Anderson, Westlake Technology Holdings Group President. “Our next step is to reach $20 billion in assets by 2026 using the same aggressive market growth our company has implemented.”

Westlake achieved its $10 Billion goal through strong organic growth with Independent and Franchise dealers, the creation of new companies and divisions (Westlake Flooring Services in 2012, Westlake Portfolio Management in 2018, and Westlake Capital Finance in 2019), and the acquisition of existing companies (Western Funding, Inc in 2013 and Credit Union Leasing of America in 2017).

Westlake Financial’s indirect lending portfolio represents approximately 70% of the portfolio with assets worth over $7.01 billion from more than 660,000 accounts. Westlake’s other subsidiaries make up the remaining 30%:

  • Credit Union Leasing of America - $2.75 billion
  • Westlake Flooring Services - $193.5 million
  • Western Funding Inc. - $146.3 million
  • Wilshire Consumer Credit - $51.7 million
  • Westlake Portfolio Management - $22 million

“Westlake’s employees are an amazing team that embraced our shared vision,” added Bret Hankey, Vice Chairman. “Surpassing $10 Billion is an incredible accomplishment. I have full confidence we will hit our new goal of $20 Billion.”

Westlake Technology Holdings is an auto and finance technology company headquartered in Los Angeles. Currently the largest privately-held lender in auto finance, Westlake has approximately $10.22 billion in assets under management. Major subsidiaries include Western Funding, Wilshire Consumer Credit, Westlake Flooring, Credit Union Leasing of America, Westlake Capital Finance, and Westlake Portfolio Management.

About Westlake Technology Holdings: Westlake Technology Holdings is an auto and finance technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $10.22 billion in assets under management. Westlake Financial (“Westlake”) originates indirect automotive retail installment contracts through a nationwide network of new and used automotive and powersports dealers. Westlake also offers loan portfolio purchasing, credit facilities and portfolio servicing through its ALPS division (Advanced Lending & Portfolio Services), www.WestlakeALPS.com; floor plan lines of credit are provided through its Westlake Flooring Services division, www.WestlakeFlooringServices.com; shared cash flow auto lending through Westlake’s wholly owned subsidiary, Western Funding Inc., a Nevada based auto lender; indirect automotive leasing for credit unions through Westlake’s subsidiary, Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA); dealer leads and direct-to-consumer auto loans are offered through Westlake Direct; consumer title loans are offered through Westlake’s wholly owned subsidiary Loan Center, www.loancenter.com; and commercial real estate lending is offered through Westlake Capital Finance.

www.WestlakeFinancial.com 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:30pFlight Attendants Question Safety of 737 MAX -- update
DJ
07:27pOLIN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:27pADVANTAGE OIL & GAS : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Operating & Financial Results
AQ
07:27pAT&T : Contributes to the California Fire Foundation to Aid Communities
PU
07:26pAMERICAN AIRLINES : Flight Attendants Question Safety of MAX 737
DJ
07:23pU.S. prosecutors file new charges in UAW corruption case
RE
07:20pWESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Proposes Binding Arbitration Process
AQ
07:15pSQUATEX ENERGY AND RESOURCES : claim to the Government
AQ
07:15pNewswire Solves the Common Pitfalls of PR Software Selection Through High-Tech, High-Touch Solution
NE
07:12pSUZANO : 3Q19 Results Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Keystone pipeline shut after spilling 9,000 barrels of oil in North Dakota
2U.S. prosecutors file new charges in UAW corruption case
3CNH INDUSTRIAL NV : CNH Industrial announces the sale of its Truckline business
4MILA RESOURCES PLC : MILA RESOURCES : 31 October 2019 Annual Report & Financial Statements for the Year Ended ..
5PROACTIS : PROACTIS : issues new set of trading results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group