Westlake Celebrates Three Decades in the Auto Finance Industry

On August 29th, 2018, Westlake Financial Services celebrated
30 years in business.
“Westlake’s longevity is a testament to our products and our people,”
stated Ian Anderson, President of Westlake Financial Services. “Our
employees are encouraged daily to be forward thinkers, use technology to
improve efficiency, and identify new products and services we can offer
our dealer partners.”
To celebrate, Westlake hosted an employee appreciation event to
celebrate three decades in the auto industry and honor our employees’
hard work and dedication. This event consisted of games, raffles, food,
and of course, birthday cake.
“Thirty years in business is an amazing milestone,” added Don Hankey,
Chairman of the Board for Westlake Financial Services. “I would like to
thank Westlake’s employees for continuing to believe in the Westlake
brand and products.”
In 1988, Don Hankey founded Westlake Financial Services based on a need
for subprime lending for his customers through his auto dealership. What
started out as a footprint solely in subprime auto financing, Westlake
Financial Services has blossomed into the largest, privately-owned auto
finance company in the country with $7.73 billion in assets. Today
Westlake offers auto dealerships a full spectrum of finance solutions,
including indirect lending through Westlake and Western Funding, floor
plan financing through Westlake Flooring Services, portfolio
acquisitions and servicing through ALPS and Westlake Portfolio
Management, auto leasing trough CULA, and direct-to-consumer secured
loans through Wilshire Consumer Credit. Those interested in learning
more about Westlake Financial Services are invited to contact Westlake
directly at 1.888.893.7937 or online at www.westlakefinancial.com.
About Westlake Technology Holdings: Westlake Financial Holdings
is an auto and finance technology company headquartered in Los Angeles,
CA, with approximately $7.73 billion in assets under management.
Westlake Financial Services originates indirect automotive retail
installment contracts through a nationwide network of new and used
automotive and powersports dealers. Westlake also offers loan portfolio
purchasing, credit facilities, and portfolio servicing through their
ALPS division (Advanced Lending & Portfolio Services), www.WestlakeALPS.com.
Floor plan lines of credit are provided through Westlake Flooring
Services, www.WestlakeFlooringServices.com; shared
cash flow auto lending through Westlake’s wholly owned subsidiary
Western Funding Inc., a Nevada-based auto lender; indirect automotive
leasing for credit unions through Credit Union Leasing of America
(CULA), a subsidiary of Westlake; dealers’ leads and direct-to-consumer
auto loans through Westlake Direct; and direct-to-consumer title loans
through Westlake’s wholly owned subsidiary Loan Center, www.loancenter.com.
www.WestlakeFinancial.com
