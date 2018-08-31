Westlake Celebrates Three Decades in the Auto Finance Industry

On August 29th, 2018, Westlake Financial Services celebrated 30 years in business.

“Westlake’s longevity is a testament to our products and our people,” stated Ian Anderson, President of Westlake Financial Services. “Our employees are encouraged daily to be forward thinkers, use technology to improve efficiency, and identify new products and services we can offer our dealer partners.”

To celebrate, Westlake hosted an employee appreciation event to celebrate three decades in the auto industry and honor our employees’ hard work and dedication. This event consisted of games, raffles, food, and of course, birthday cake.

“Thirty years in business is an amazing milestone,” added Don Hankey, Chairman of the Board for Westlake Financial Services. “I would like to thank Westlake’s employees for continuing to believe in the Westlake brand and products.”

In 1988, Don Hankey founded Westlake Financial Services based on a need for subprime lending for his customers through his auto dealership. What started out as a footprint solely in subprime auto financing, Westlake Financial Services has blossomed into the largest, privately-owned auto finance company in the country with $7.73 billion in assets. Today Westlake offers auto dealerships a full spectrum of finance solutions, including indirect lending through Westlake and Western Funding, floor plan financing through Westlake Flooring Services, portfolio acquisitions and servicing through ALPS and Westlake Portfolio Management, auto leasing trough CULA, and direct-to-consumer secured loans through Wilshire Consumer Credit. Those interested in learning more about Westlake Financial Services are invited to contact Westlake directly at 1.888.893.7937 or online at www.westlakefinancial.com.

About Westlake Technology Holdings: Westlake Financial Holdings is an auto and finance technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, with approximately $7.73 billion in assets under management. Westlake Financial Services originates indirect automotive retail installment contracts through a nationwide network of new and used automotive and powersports dealers. Westlake also offers loan portfolio purchasing, credit facilities, and portfolio servicing through their ALPS division (Advanced Lending & Portfolio Services), www.WestlakeALPS.com. Floor plan lines of credit are provided through Westlake Flooring Services, www.WestlakeFlooringServices.com; shared cash flow auto lending through Westlake’s wholly owned subsidiary Western Funding Inc., a Nevada-based auto lender; indirect automotive leasing for credit unions through Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA), a subsidiary of Westlake; dealers’ leads and direct-to-consumer auto loans through Westlake Direct; and direct-to-consumer title loans through Westlake’s wholly owned subsidiary Loan Center, www.loancenter.com.

www.WestlakeFinancial.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005885/en/