Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Westlake Financial : Launches Auto Leasing Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 11:04am EDT

Westlake Financial (Westlake) is excited to announce the roll-out of its Auto Lease Program. Auto leasing will launch with Franchise Dealers in California and Arizona and expand into more markets throughout 2020.

“Our goal is to offer full-spectrum finance solutions to our dealer partners,” stated Ian Anderson, Group President for Westlake Holdings. “Adding auto leasing to our product mix gives dealers another tool to help them finance more customers and sell more vehicles.”

Franchise Dealers will receive automated approvals on lease applications submitted through RouteOne. For more information on our Auto Lease Program, visit www.westlakefinancial.com/auto-lease-program.

“With Westlake’s auto leasing program, we are looking to strategically offer leasing in markets where we currently do not have credit union coverage,” Ken Sopp, president of CULA, states. Westlake Financial purchased Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA) in 2017. CULA currently holds more than 85,000 prime credit leases.

Westlake Financial, a subsidiary of Westlake Technology Holdings, is an indirect auto finance company with a network of dealerships nationwide. Dealers interested in signing up with Westlake Financial are invited to contact Westlake directly at 1.888.893.7937 or online at www.westlakefinancial.com.

About Westlake Technology Holdings: Westlake Technology Holdings is an auto and finance technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $10.58 billion in assets under management. Westlake Financial originates indirect automotive retail installment contracts through a nationwide network of new and used automotive and Powersports dealers. Westlake also offers loan portfolio purchasing, and credit facilities through Westlake Capital Finance, Floor plan lines of credit are provided through their Westlake Flooring Services division; www.WestlakeFlooringServices.com, shared cash flow auto lending through Westlake’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Western Funding, Inc. a Nevada Based auto lender, and indirect automotive leasing for credit unions through Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA), is a subsidiary of Westlake, dealers leads and direct-to-consumer auto loans through Westlake Direct, direct to consumer title loans and personal loans through Westlake’s wholly-owned subsidiary LoanCenter; www.loancenter.com, and portfolio servicing through Westlake Portfolio Management, wpmservicing.com.

www.WestlakeFinancial.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:40aEmerald Bioscience to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
GL
11:38aNIXU OYJ : Rentle Modernizes the Rental Business - Payment Card Security Verified by Nixu
AQ
11:38aShionogi Granted New Technology Add-on Payment For FETROJA® (Cefiderocol) by CMS
BU
11:37aPETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Proposed New Financing and Amendment to Securities
AQ
11:36aSUZANO S A : Correction to Suzano Bond Article
DJ
11:35aNEO INDUSTRIAL : Managers' Transactions
AQ
11:35aEXACTECH : Shoulder System Among Lowest Published Fracture Rates in Largest Study of Its Kind
BU
09:39aGM, Honda to jointly develop vehicles in N. America, expanding consolidation
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers Places EUR2.73 Billion of New Shares
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk praises CureVac as among most innovative firms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group