Westlake Financial Services : Is Now Financing Vehicles with Brands

Westlake Financial Services announces it now finances vehicles with
brands in 47 states. Vehicles labeled as salvage, junk, rebuilt, water
damage, storm damage, flood, hail damage, lemon or crash test vehicle
are all eligible for the branded vehicle program.
“We tested financing branded vehicles in a few markets and saw
tremendous success,” commented Pamella Teixeira, Business Strategic
Supervisor. “The success of our pilot allowed us to expand the program
into all states excluding New York, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico.
Dealers can continue to rely on Westlake to provide finance for any
vehicle or any customer on their lot.”
Brian Renfro, SVP of Servicing, stated, “The branded vehicle program
provides dealers the opportunity to finance almost any vehicle with
Westlake; an option that isn’t given by most other finance companies.”
Westlake Financial Services offers financing to franchise and
independent dealers in all 50 states plus Puerto Rico. Dealerships
interested in learning more about Westlake Financial Services are
invited to contact Westlake directly at 1.888.893.7937 or online at www.westlakefinancial.com.
About Westlake Technology Holdings: Westlake Technology Holdings
is an auto and finance technology company headquartered in Los Angeles,
CA with approximately $8.33 billion in assets under management. Westlake
Financial Services originates indirect automotive retail installment
contracts through a nationwide network of new and used automotive and
powersports dealers. Westlake also offers loan portfolio purchasing,
credit facilities and portfolio servicing through their ALPS division
(Advanced Lending & Portfolio Services); www.WestlakeALPS.com.
Floor plan lines of credit are provided through their Westlake Flooring
Services division; www.WestlakeFlooringServices.com, shared
cash flow auto lending through Westlake’s wholly owned subsidiary,
Western Funding, Inc. a Nevada Based auto lender, and indirect
automotive leasing for credit unions through Credit Union Leasing of
America (CULA), is a subsidiary of Westlake, dealers leads and
direct-to-consumer auto loans through Westlake Direct, and direct to
consumer title loans are through Westlake’s wholly owned subsidiary Loan
Center; www.loancenter.com.
www.WestlakeFinancial.com
