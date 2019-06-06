Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Westlake Financial Services : Is Now Financing Vehicles with Brands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Westlake Financial Services announces it now finances vehicles with brands in 47 states. Vehicles labeled as salvage, junk, rebuilt, water damage, storm damage, flood, hail damage, lemon or crash test vehicle are all eligible for the branded vehicle program.

“We tested financing branded vehicles in a few markets and saw tremendous success,” commented Pamella Teixeira, Business Strategic Supervisor. “The success of our pilot allowed us to expand the program into all states excluding New York, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico. Dealers can continue to rely on Westlake to provide finance for any vehicle or any customer on their lot.”

Brian Renfro, SVP of Servicing, stated, “The branded vehicle program provides dealers the opportunity to finance almost any vehicle with Westlake; an option that isn’t given by most other finance companies.”

Westlake Financial Services offers financing to franchise and independent dealers in all 50 states plus Puerto Rico. Dealerships interested in learning more about Westlake Financial Services are invited to contact Westlake directly at 1.888.893.7937 or online at www.westlakefinancial.com.

About Westlake Technology Holdings: Westlake Technology Holdings is an auto and finance technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $8.33 billion in assets under management. Westlake Financial Services originates indirect automotive retail installment contracts through a nationwide network of new and used automotive and powersports dealers. Westlake also offers loan portfolio purchasing, credit facilities and portfolio servicing through their ALPS division (Advanced Lending & Portfolio Services); www.WestlakeALPS.com. Floor plan lines of credit are provided through their Westlake Flooring Services division; www.WestlakeFlooringServices.com, shared cash flow auto lending through Westlake’s wholly owned subsidiary, Western Funding, Inc. a Nevada Based auto lender, and indirect automotive leasing for credit unions through Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA), is a subsidiary of Westlake, dealers leads and direct-to-consumer auto loans through Westlake Direct, and direct to consumer title loans are through Westlake’s wholly owned subsidiary Loan Center; www.loancenter.com.

www.WestlakeFinancial.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:20pSAPUTO : Earnings, Revenue Miss Estimates While Higher Costs Hit Profit
DJ
01:19pTEGNA : VAULT Studios Announces Two New Podcast Projects
BU
01:18pGENERATION DATA : Advice for students to learn data analytics
PU
01:18pTHE UTILITY OF THE FUTURE : Where Customers, Technology and Solutions Intersect
PU
01:18pALIBABA : Malaysian Durian Finds Easy Access to China Through Alibaba
PU
01:18pJACOBS ENGINEERING : Celebrates LGBTI+ Pride Month
PU
01:18pGENERALI : early redemption of perpetual notes (ISIN XS0440434834)
PU
01:18pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Laredo, Texas Becomes No. 1 U.S. Trade Hub
PU
01:18pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Fiat Chrysler Chairman Says Decision To Engage In Discussions With Renault‎ Was The Right One; Chairman Says In Letter To Staff Company Will Continue To Be Open To Opportunities Of All Kinds To Create Value
PU
01:18pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of DNB Financial Corporation
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1France seeks to fend off blame for FCA-Renault deal collapse
2CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO LTD : China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in trade war
3CMC MARKETS PLC : CMC Markets chief says worst is over after profit plunges 90%
4RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : China's thirst for cognac helps Remy top profit forecasts
5GVC HOLDINGS : GVC : dealt bloody nose as investors rebel against remuneration report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About