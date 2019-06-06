Westlake Financial Services : Is Now Financing Vehicles with Brands

Westlake Financial Services announces it now finances vehicles with brands in 47 states. Vehicles labeled as salvage, junk, rebuilt, water damage, storm damage, flood, hail damage, lemon or crash test vehicle are all eligible for the branded vehicle program.

“We tested financing branded vehicles in a few markets and saw tremendous success,” commented Pamella Teixeira, Business Strategic Supervisor. “The success of our pilot allowed us to expand the program into all states excluding New York, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico. Dealers can continue to rely on Westlake to provide finance for any vehicle or any customer on their lot.”

Brian Renfro, SVP of Servicing, stated, “The branded vehicle program provides dealers the opportunity to finance almost any vehicle with Westlake; an option that isn’t given by most other finance companies.”

Westlake Financial Services offers financing to franchise and independent dealers in all 50 states plus Puerto Rico. Dealerships interested in learning more about Westlake Financial Services are invited to contact Westlake directly at 1.888.893.7937 or online at www.westlakefinancial.com.

About Westlake Technology Holdings: Westlake Technology Holdings is an auto and finance technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $8.33 billion in assets under management. Westlake Financial Services originates indirect automotive retail installment contracts through a nationwide network of new and used automotive and powersports dealers. Westlake also offers loan portfolio purchasing, credit facilities and portfolio servicing through their ALPS division (Advanced Lending & Portfolio Services); www.WestlakeALPS.com. Floor plan lines of credit are provided through their Westlake Flooring Services division; www.WestlakeFlooringServices.com, shared cash flow auto lending through Westlake’s wholly owned subsidiary, Western Funding, Inc. a Nevada Based auto lender, and indirect automotive leasing for credit unions through Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA), is a subsidiary of Westlake, dealers leads and direct-to-consumer auto loans through Westlake Direct, and direct to consumer title loans are through Westlake’s wholly owned subsidiary Loan Center; www.loancenter.com.

