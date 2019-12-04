Westpac Banking : PRESS RELEASE | DECEMBER 04, 2019 Census Bureau Statement on Reuters' Story This morning Reuters published a story that raises concerns about the upcoming 2020 Census.

Log in
PRESS RELEASE | DECEMBER 04, 2019 Census Bureau Statement on Reuters' Story This morning Reuters published a story that raises concerns about the upcoming 2020 Census.

12/04/2019 | 10:25pm EST

DEC. 4, 2019 - This morning Reuters published a story that raises concerns about the upcoming 2020 Census. Even though this story, as published, contains inaccuracies and outdated information, we are looking into every aspect of it and are taking all concerns seriously. We presently believe that the story relies on several assertions made by people without the knowledge or context to speak authoritatively.

We are committed to a complete and accurate 2020 Census count, and the online response option is vital to our mission. To that end, we are working with leading experts from the public and private sector to ensure the security and performance of our systems make it easy and safe to respond.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 03:24:01 UTC
