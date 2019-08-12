Westwing : Aug 12, 2019 Westwing Group AG resolves on buyback program for own shares of up to 4 million Euro

Westwing Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Westwing Group AG resolves on buyback program for own shares of up to 4 million Euro

12-Aug-2019

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, Germany, August 12, 2019 - The Management Board of Westwing Group AG (ISIN DE000A2N4H07, 'Westwing') has decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, utilizing the authorization of the General Meeting of September 21, 2018, to buy-back up to a maximum of 800,000 shares of the Company (this equals up to approximately 3.9% of the share capital of the Company) at a total maximum aggregate purchase price without ancillary costs of up to 4 million Euro. Westwing intends to use the shares bought back to settle stock options for the acquisition of shares in Westwing that were granted to current or former employees or to board members of Westwing or its affiliates in case such stock options are exercised. The buyback program will start on August 14, 2019 and terminate at the end of December 31, 2020 at the latest. Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of Westwing. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither Westwing nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this release or the underlying assumptions. Westwing does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements. Lorenz Erik Wittjen

General Counsel of Westwing Group AG

email: ir@westwing.de

Westwing Group AG

Moosacher Straße 88

80809 München, Germany End of Publication

