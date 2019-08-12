Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Westwing : Aug 12, 2019 Westwing Group AG resolves on buyback program for own shares of up to 4 million Euro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 02:41pm EDT

Westwing Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Westwing Group AG resolves on buyback program for own shares of up to 4 million Euro

12-Aug-2019 / 19:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, Germany, August 12, 2019 - The Management Board of Westwing Group AG (ISIN DE000A2N4H07, 'Westwing') has decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, utilizing the authorization of the General Meeting of September 21, 2018, to buy-back up to a maximum of 800,000 shares of the Company (this equals up to approximately 3.9% of the share capital of the Company) at a total maximum aggregate purchase price without ancillary costs of up to 4 million Euro. Westwing intends to use the shares bought back to settle stock options for the acquisition of shares in Westwing that were granted to current or former employees or to board members of Westwing or its affiliates in case such stock options are exercised. The buyback program will start on August 14, 2019 and terminate at the end of December 31, 2020 at the latest.

Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of Westwing. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither Westwing nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this release or the underlying assumptions. Westwing does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Lorenz Erik Wittjen
General Counsel of Westwing Group AG
email: ir@westwing.de
Westwing Group AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 München, Germany

End of Publication

12-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Westwing Group AG published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 18:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:08pVERB to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 14, 2019
GL
03:08pGRATITUDE HEALTH, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:07pCASSAVA SCIENCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
03:07pARTURO : deep-learning property analytics to enhance Canopius risk selection
BU
03:07pLEGACY EDUCATION ALLIANCE, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call
BU
03:04pBARINGS : Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces August 2019 Monthly Distribution of $0.1482 per Share
PR
03:02pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
03:02pCOMMERCE RESOURCES : Announces Flow-through Private Placement
PU
03:02pARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $23M Fannie Mae DUS® Green Rewards Loan in Pembroke Park, FL
PU
03:02pBRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY : Contact Center Receives Site Certification
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : AMS sparks bidding war for Osram, shines spotlight on auto business
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
5LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : Australian rare earths miner Northern Minerals courting Chinese investor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group