DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group AG / Home Member State
Westwing Group AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09.10.2018 / 18:03
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Westwing Group AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the
Home Member State.
