Westwing Group AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/09/2018 | 06:05pm CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group AG / Home Member State
Westwing Group AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.10.2018 / 18:03
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Westwing Group AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.


09.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group AG
Moosacherstraße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

731835  09.10.2018 

© EQS 2018
