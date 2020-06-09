Westwood Moves Up ENR's Top 500 List

Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) is pleased to announce its 2nd consecutive jump on ENR’s 2020 Top 500 Design Firms List. Westwood rose to #127, up from #170 in 2019 and #368 in 2018.

Westwood’s recent success is due to both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, which have expanded the firm’s markets, services, and national footprint.

Says Westwood President/CEO Paul Greenhagen, PS, “Westwood continues to advance on the ENR list because we have the right people on our team. We share values and a vision for the future. Both of which we believe are vital to achieving success.”

Engineering News-Record (ENR) ranks firms by design services revenue from the previous year. It is a top publication service for the construction industry.

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)

Westwood is a multi-disciplined national surveying and engineering services provider for private development, public infrastructure, wind energy, solar energy, energy storage, and electric transmission projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and has grown to serve clients across the nation from multiple US offices. View more Westwood facts.

Awards

In 2019, Westwood received recognition on Zweig Group’s Best Firms to Work For, Hot Firms List, and Marketing Excellence. The firm is consistently ranked on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

