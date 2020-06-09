Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Westwood Moves Up ENR's Top 500 List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 10:08am EDT

Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) is pleased to announce its 2nd consecutive jump on ENR’s 2020 Top 500 Design Firms List. Westwood rose to #127, up from #170 in 2019 and #368 in 2018.

Westwood’s recent success is due to both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, which have expanded the firm’s markets, services, and national footprint.

Says Westwood President/CEO Paul Greenhagen, PS, “Westwood continues to advance on the ENR list because we have the right people on our team. We share values and a vision for the future. Both of which we believe are vital to achieving success.”

Engineering News-Record (ENR) ranks firms by design services revenue from the previous year. It is a top publication service for the construction industry.

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)

Westwood is a multi-disciplined national surveying and engineering services provider for private development, public infrastructure, wind energy, solar energy, energy storage, and electric transmission projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and has grown to serve clients across the nation from multiple US offices. View more Westwood facts.

Awards

In 2019, Westwood received recognition on Zweig Group’s Best Firms to Work For, Hot Firms List, and Marketing Excellence. The firm is consistently ranked on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:19aYIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:18aSOFTBANK : test says 0.43% of 44,000 have coronavirus antibody in Japan
AQ
10:18aLA-Z-BOY SOUTHEAST : Recognized as No. 91 in Furniture Today's 37th Annual "Top 100 U.S. Furniture Stores 2020"
PR
10:17aVW CEO apologised to supervisory board for 'inappropriate' remarks
RE
10:16aSCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16aAUTOLIV : Promotes Kevin Fox to Lead its Americas Division
AQ
10:16aAON : Form 8.3 -
AQ
10:16aAVIATION WEEK NETWORK LAUNCHES AEROSPACE & DEFENSE WEEK 2020 : Aviation Reset – The Flight Paths Forward
GL
10:16aICMA-RC Advocates for Federal Aid in the Fight Against COVID-19
GL
10:16aSaturday Launches First-of-its-kind, Online Long-Term Care Insurance Assessment Tool
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East
4GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group