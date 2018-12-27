Weyland Tech Provides Update Regarding Issuance of Weyland AtoZ Pay Spin-Off Shares

New York, NY, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Weyland Tech Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL) (“Weyland” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s transfer agent has commenced issuing the Weyland AtoZ Pay Inc. (“WAI”) spin-off shares based on the beneficial owner lists submitted by the various banks/brokers with positions in WEYL as of the spin-off record date. As indicated in the last update, shareholders will be receiving their WAI account statements from the transfer agent via email, or alternative delivery methods, if a valid email address was not available.



All shareholders should expect to receive their WAI account statements from the transfer agent by December 28th. If you held your WEYL shares in “street name” through a bank/broker as of the spin-off record date and you do not receive your WAI account statement from the transfer agent by December 28th, the Company has made available in the “Investor” section of its website a “Notice of Failure to Receive Spin-Off Account Statement” form which will allow you to notify the Company accordingly. We urge all such shareholders who do not receive their WAI account statement to utilize this form when notifying the Company. The following banks/brokers submitted beneficial owner lists with the following positions in WEYL as of the spin-off record date:

Participant # Bank/Broker WEYL Beneficial Owner List Position (as of Record Date) 756 AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INVESTMENT SERVICES INC. 507 158 APEX CLEARING CORPORATION 223,440 5043 BMO NESBITT BURNS-CDS 3,465 2787 BNP PARIBAS-NY BRANCH-CUSTODY-CLIENT ASSETS 1,197,585 701 CETERA INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC 90,000 164 CHARLES SCHWAB & COMPANY, INC. 445,217 908 CITIBANK, NA 14,494 52 COR CLEARING LLC 11,685 385 E*TRADE SECURITIES LLC 364,121 5040 FIDELITY CLEARING CANADA LLC-CDS 18,004 5058 HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC-CDS 5,300 279 HILLTOP SECURITIES INC. 19,128 534 INTERACTIVE BROKERS RETAIL EQUITY CLEARING 495,873 750 INTL FCSTONE FINANCIAL INC. 13,101 374 JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC 37,951 902 JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, NA 2,000 352 JP MORGAN SECURITIES LLC/JPMC 15,009 5071 LEEDE JONES GABLE 0 75 LPL FINANCIAL CORPORATION 3 5029 MACKIE RESEARCH CAPITAL CORPORATION-CDS 1 287 MARSCO INVESTMENT CORPORATION 2,000 161 MERRILL LYNCH PIERCE FENNER & SMITH 2,087 5198 MERRILL LYNCH PIERCE FENNER & SMITH-SAFEKEEPING 96,463 8862 MERRILL LYNCH PIERCE FENNER & SMITH-8862 MLPF&S TS SUB 21,367 15 MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC 24,807 226 NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC (FIDELITY) 490,387 2669 NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY 701 571 OPPENHEIMER & CO., INC. 17,568 443 PERSHING LLC 993,320 725 RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES INC. 57,585 5002 RBC/DOMNION SECURITIES INC.-CDS 56,300 235 RBC CAPITAL MARKETS LLC 387,511 5011 SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.-CDS 43,427 445 STOCKCROSS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. 2,513 188 TD AMERITRADE CLEARING INC. 1,515,355 5036 TD WATERHOUSE CANADA INC.-CDS 160,282 221 UBS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. 1,000 62 VANGUARD MARKETING CORPORATION 16,215 8199 WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC-P3 5,100 141 WELLS FARGO CLEARING SERVICES LLC 3,037 283 WILSON-DAVIS & CO., INC. 76,477 TOTAL 6,930,386

The following banks/brokers have not yet submitted beneficial owner lists in connection with the spin-off and, accordingly have not been issued WAI account statements from the transfer agent for any spin-off entitlements they, or their beneficial owners, may have.

Participant # Bank/Broker WEYL Beneficial Owner List Position (as of Record Date) 8072 ALPINE SECURITIES CORPORATION 1 901 BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 415,603 10 BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO. 5 5046 CANACORD GENUITY CORP-CDS 1 696 CANTOR FITZGERALD & CO. 650 5099 CDS CLEARING AND DEPOSITORY SERVICES INC. 5,002 5030 CIBC WORLD MARKETS INC-CDS 4 2170 COMMERCE BANK 1 5083 CREDENTIAL SECURITIES INC-CDS 1 873 ELECTRONIC TRANSACTION CLEARING, INC. 800 8396 HSBC BANK, USA, NA-CLEARING 1 824 INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC 2,000 57 EDWARD D. JONES & CO. 1 1970 JP MORGAN CHASE BANK-EUROCLEAR 1 512 LEK SECURITIES CORPORATION 2,402 2145 MUFG UNION BANK, NA 1 5008 NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL INC-CDS 484 5084 QUESTRADE INC-CDS 5,642 997 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 1 2399 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY-DEUTSCHE BANK FRANKFURT 1 271 TRADESTATION SECURITIES INC. 156,310 2622 TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST COMPANY 2 295 VIRTU AMERICAS LLC 1,094 595 VISION FINANCIAL MARKETS LLC 1,750 TOTAL 591,758

If you owned shares of WEYL as of the spin-off record date through any of the above banks/brokers who have not yet submitted their beneficial owner list, you should urge them to submit their beneficial owner list, in accordance with the spin-off processing instructions, as soon as possible so you can receive your spin-off entitlement.

If any banks/brokers or shareholders have any questions regarding the above spin-off delivery procedures, they can direct those inquiries to the contact details below:

Email: spin-off@weyland-tech.com

Tel: 347.566.4334

