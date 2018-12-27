Weyland Tech Provides Update Regarding Issuance of Weyland AtoZ Pay Spin-Off Shares

New York, NY, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Weyland Tech Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL) (“Weyland” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s transfer agent has commenced issuing the Weyland AtoZ Pay Inc. (“WAI”) spin-off shares based on the beneficial owner lists submitted by the various banks/brokers with positions in WEYL as of the spin-off record date. As indicated in the last update, shareholders will be receiving their WAI account statements from the transfer agent via email, or alternative delivery methods, if a valid email address was not available.
All shareholders should expect to receive their WAI account statements from the transfer agent by December 28th. If you held your WEYL shares in “street name” through a bank/broker as of the spin-off record date and you do not receive your WAI account statement from the transfer agent by December 28th, the Company has made available in the “Investor” section of its website a “Notice of Failure to Receive Spin-Off Account Statement” form which will allow you to notify the Company accordingly. We urge all such shareholders who do not receive their WAI account statement to utilize this form when notifying the Company. The following banks/brokers submitted beneficial owner lists with the following positions in WEYL as of the spin-off record date:
Participant #
Bank/Broker
WEYL Beneficial Owner List Position (as of Record Date)
756
AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INVESTMENT SERVICES INC.
507
158
APEX CLEARING CORPORATION
223,440
5043
BMO NESBITT BURNS-CDS
3,465
2787
BNP PARIBAS-NY BRANCH-CUSTODY-CLIENT ASSETS
1,197,585
701
CETERA INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC
90,000
164
CHARLES SCHWAB & COMPANY, INC.
445,217
908
CITIBANK, NA
14,494
52
COR CLEARING LLC
11,685
385
E*TRADE SECURITIES LLC
364,121
5040
FIDELITY CLEARING CANADA LLC-CDS
18,004
5058
HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC-CDS
5,300
279
HILLTOP SECURITIES INC.
19,128
534
INTERACTIVE BROKERS RETAIL EQUITY CLEARING
495,873
750
INTL FCSTONE FINANCIAL INC.
13,101
374
JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC
37,951
902
JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, NA
2,000
352
JP MORGAN SECURITIES LLC/JPMC
15,009
5071
LEEDE JONES GABLE
0
75
LPL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
3
5029
MACKIE RESEARCH CAPITAL CORPORATION-CDS
1
287
MARSCO INVESTMENT CORPORATION
2,000
161
MERRILL LYNCH PIERCE FENNER & SMITH
2,087
5198
MERRILL LYNCH PIERCE FENNER & SMITH-SAFEKEEPING
96,463
8862
MERRILL LYNCH PIERCE FENNER & SMITH-8862 MLPF&S TS SUB
21,367
15
MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC
24,807
226
NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC (FIDELITY)
490,387
2669
NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY
701
571
OPPENHEIMER & CO., INC.
17,568
443
PERSHING LLC
993,320
725
RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES INC.
57,585
5002
RBC/DOMNION SECURITIES INC.-CDS
56,300
235
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS LLC
387,511
5011
SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.-CDS
43,427
445
STOCKCROSS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
2,513
188
TD AMERITRADE CLEARING INC.
1,515,355
5036
TD WATERHOUSE CANADA INC.-CDS
160,282
221
UBS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.
1,000
62
VANGUARD MARKETING CORPORATION
16,215
8199
WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC-P3
5,100
141
WELLS FARGO CLEARING SERVICES LLC
3,037
283
WILSON-DAVIS & CO., INC.
76,477
TOTAL
6,930,386
The following banks/brokers have not yet submitted beneficial owner lists in connection with the spin-off and, accordingly have not been issued WAI account statements from the transfer agent for any spin-off entitlements they, or their beneficial owners, may have.
Participant #
Bank/Broker
WEYL Beneficial Owner List Position (as of Record Date)
8072
ALPINE SECURITIES CORPORATION
1
901
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
415,603
10
BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO.
5
5046
CANACORD GENUITY CORP-CDS
1
696
CANTOR FITZGERALD & CO.
650
5099
CDS CLEARING AND DEPOSITORY SERVICES INC.
5,002
5030
CIBC WORLD MARKETS INC-CDS
4
2170
COMMERCE BANK
1
5083
CREDENTIAL SECURITIES INC-CDS
1
873
ELECTRONIC TRANSACTION CLEARING, INC.
800
8396
HSBC BANK, USA, NA-CLEARING
1
824
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC
2,000
57
EDWARD D. JONES & CO.
1
1970
JP MORGAN CHASE BANK-EUROCLEAR
1
512
LEK SECURITIES CORPORATION
2,402
2145
MUFG UNION BANK, NA
1
5008
NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL INC-CDS
484
5084
QUESTRADE INC-CDS
5,642
997
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
1
2399
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY-DEUTSCHE BANK FRANKFURT
1
271
TRADESTATION SECURITIES INC.
156,310
2622
TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST COMPANY
2
295
VIRTU AMERICAS LLC
1,094
595
VISION FINANCIAL MARKETS LLC
1,750
TOTAL
591,758
If you owned shares of WEYL as of the spin-off record date through any of the above banks/brokers who have not yet submitted their beneficial owner list, you should urge them to submit their beneficial owner list, in accordance with the spin-off processing instructions, as soon as possible so you can receive your spin-off entitlement.
If any banks/brokers or shareholders have any questions regarding the above spin-off delivery procedures, they can direct those inquiries to the contact details below:
Email: spin-off@weyland-tech.com
Tel: 347.566.4334
About Weyland Tech Inc.
Weyland Tech is a global provider of mobile business applications. Its CreateApp platform offers a mobile presence to businesses in emerging markets, with partnerships on 3 continents and growing. This DIY mobile application platform, offered in 14 languages with over 35 integrated modules, enables small and medium sized businesses (“SMB’s”) to create native mobile applications (“apps”) for Apple’s iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background, empowering SMB’s to increase sales, reach more customers and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and efficient manner.
In May 2018, the Company expanded its portfolio to fintech applications with the launch of its AtozPay mobile payments platform. The mobile wallet launched in the worlds 4th most populous country, Indonesia, and is already experiencing rapid growth in transactions taking place on the platform.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements” including statements regarding: the continued growth of the e-commerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.
For further information contact:
Howard Gostfrand
American Capital Ventures, Inc.
President
Office: 305-918-7000
Email: hg@amcapventures.com
www.amcapventures.com