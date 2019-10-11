Whale Cloud and Alibaba Cloud Showcase Digital Transformation Enablement at 2019 GITEX Technology Week

DUBAI, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Whale Cloud, a global leader in digital transformation, has partnered with Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, to exhibit at GITEX 2019, the biggest tech event in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia on 6-10th October.

Whale Cloud and Alibaba Cloud went with the theme “Bring Intelligence to Life” to demonstrate leading technologies, industry-proven solutions and the methodology on navigating global CSPs to achieve successful digital transformation under the guidance of Digital Telco Maturity Map (DTMM). Whale Cloud also presented its latest 5G monetization solutions to the GITEX audiences.

This year’s GITEX Technology Week delivered the message that MENA telecom market shows ever increasing interests in cloud-based services like Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS). Operators are also highlighting their attentions to commercial launch of 5G network, IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) services fueled by technologies for smart cities, transportation and safety in the 5G era.

Zain, one of the major telecom operators in this region, was unveiling its Zain Cloud initiatives during the event. Whale Cloud and Alibaba Cloud are joining hands with Zain to help the telecom giant deliver its public cloud service in the Saudi Arabia region. Whale Cloud will deliver a flexible and scalable public cloud platform by leveraging Alibaba Cloud’s Apsara Stack. With this public cloud infrastructure, Zain KSA plans to offer its customers vertical solutions such as IoT under the brand “Zain Cloud”. Whale Cloud will provide technical support to Zain’s customers.

“We believe this partnership with Zain is a milestone for Whale Cloud’s business in MENA,” said Mu Ji, CEO of Whale Cloud MENA. “Whale Cloud has been in the telecom IT market in MENA for almost 20 years. We’ve been providing telecom digital transformation solutions to operators to help them achieve business and network operation excellence. However, the telecom market is undergoing drastic changes, especially in the upcoming 5G era, when AI, cloud computing, and big data will become cornerstone technologies and vertical solutions will generate huge market potentials. Whale Cloud, empowered by Alibaba technologies and practices, is ready to become a strategic partner for our customer to achieve the successful transformation in the new era.”

“With Alibaba Cloud’s strength in advanced AI-powered cloud technologies and Whale Cloud’s expertise in the telecom industry, we believe this combination has a strong appeal in the MENA telecom market,” said Selina Yuan, President of International Business at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. “The collaboration between the two parties will help accelerate the transformation of operators in this region.”

About Whale Cloud

Whale Cloud Technology Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary company of Alibaba Group) is a leading digital transformation company providing software solutions and services for telecommunication and multiple industries. Founded in 2003, Whale Cloud provides cloud, big data and AI-enabled solutions to global telecom operators, governments and enterprises in more than 80 countries and regions. Since September 2018, it has officially become the subsidiary of Alibaba Group after its acquisition and investment as the major stakeholder. Whale Cloud’s 20 years of expertise in the ICT field together with Alibaba’s technologies, service providers can leverage the accessibility of data intelligence and AI intelligence’s products and technologies to enhance the customer experience to meet the ever-changing customer requirements. For more information, please visit, en.iwhalecloud.com.

