Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Whale Cloud and Alibaba Cloud Showcase Digital Transformation Enablement at 2019 GITEX Technology Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 03:20pm EDT

DUBAI, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Whale Cloud, a global leader in digital transformation, has partnered with Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, to exhibit at GITEX 2019, the biggest tech event in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia on 6-10th October.

Whale Cloud and Alibaba Cloud went with the theme “Bring Intelligence to Life” to demonstrate leading technologies, industry-proven solutions and the methodology on navigating global CSPs to achieve successful digital transformation under the guidance of Digital Telco Maturity Map (DTMM). Whale Cloud also presented its latest 5G monetization solutions to the GITEX audiences.

This year’s GITEX Technology Week delivered the message that MENA telecom market shows ever increasing interests in cloud-based services like Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS). Operators are also highlighting their attentions to commercial launch of 5G network, IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) services fueled by technologies for smart cities, transportation and safety in the 5G era.

Zain, one of the major telecom operators in this region, was unveiling its Zain Cloud initiatives during the event. Whale Cloud and Alibaba Cloud are joining hands with Zain to help the telecom giant deliver its public cloud service in the Saudi Arabia region. Whale Cloud will deliver a flexible and scalable public cloud platform by leveraging Alibaba Cloud’s Apsara Stack. With this public cloud infrastructure, Zain KSA plans to offer its customers vertical solutions such as IoT under the brand “Zain Cloud”. Whale Cloud will provide technical support to Zain’s customers.

“We believe this partnership with Zain is a milestone for Whale Cloud’s business in MENA,” said Mu Ji, CEO of Whale Cloud MENA. “Whale Cloud has been in the telecom IT market in MENA for almost 20 years. We’ve been providing telecom digital transformation solutions to operators to help them achieve business and network operation excellence. However, the telecom market is undergoing drastic changes, especially in the upcoming 5G era, when AI, cloud computing, and big data will become cornerstone technologies and vertical solutions will generate huge market potentials. Whale Cloud, empowered by Alibaba technologies and practices, is ready to become a strategic partner for our customer to achieve the successful transformation in the new era.”

“With Alibaba Cloud’s strength in advanced AI-powered cloud technologies and Whale Cloud’s expertise in the telecom industry, we believe this combination has a strong appeal in the MENA telecom market,” said Selina Yuan, President of International Business at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. “The collaboration between the two parties will help accelerate the transformation of operators in this region.”

About Whale Cloud

Whale Cloud Technology Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary company of Alibaba Group) is a leading digital transformation company providing software solutions and services for telecommunication and multiple industries. Founded in 2003, Whale Cloud provides cloud, big data and AI-enabled solutions to global telecom operators, governments and enterprises in more than 80 countries and regions. Since September 2018, it has officially become the subsidiary of Alibaba Group after its acquisition and investment as the major stakeholder. Whale Cloud’s 20 years of expertise in the ICT field together with Alibaba’s technologies, service providers can leverage the accessibility of data intelligence and AI intelligence’s products and technologies to enhance the customer experience to meet the ever-changing customer requirements. For more information, please visit, en.iwhalecloud.com.

Contact:
Zoe Wu
wu.mengying@iwhalecloud.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:32pLITHIUM ENERGY PRODUCTS : to Extend its Definitive Agreement with American Strategic Minerals for the Acquisition of the Lost Sheep Fluorspar Mine
AQ
03:31pOil producers, refiners grapple with surging global freight rates after U.S. sanctions
RE
03:31pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : October 2019 - What's New in Media?
PU
03:31pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : October 2019 - What's New in Security?
PU
03:31pINSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Called Top Enterprise by 2019 Best Places to Work Inland Northwest
PU
03:31pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Real-Time Phishing Protections
PU
03:31pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Optimizing Video Streaming Performance with Origin-A ...
PU
03:31pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : How to Scale Addressable Advertising with Low Latenc ...
PU
03:31pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Quickly Extend Live Streams with VOD Clipping
PU
03:31pWALK/DON'T WALK : Secure, Intelligent Application Acc ...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2HEALTH AND HAPPINES(H&H)INTRNTNL HDS : HEALTH AND HAPPINES H&H INTRNTNL HDS : Proposed Senior Notes Offering I..
3SAP AG : SAP : Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results
4CARGURUS, INC. : CARGURUS : Rising old used car prices help push poor Americans over the edge
5PUBLICIS GROUPE : Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group