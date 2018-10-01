Log in
WhaleEx : Partners with MEET.ONE on EOS World Tour Xiamen

10/01/2018 | 07:54pm CEST

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Initiated and Organized by WhaleEx, EOS World Tour landed in Xiamen on Sep 29th. Xiamen is the first city in China to accommodate the tour and was or-organized by MEET.ONE. During the event, six dApp teams presented their projects..

WhaleEx aims to be a fully decentralized exchange, from trade matching to clearing, and ensures assets are safely returned to users. Charlie, CEO of WhaleEx, explained that smart contracts are used for trade clearing and custody and is a huge advantages of DEX. In addition, at WhaleEx, assets can only go to the same user addresses they come from, with no human operations involved.

SlowMist is a top blockchain security service provider, and an expert of 3rd party security auditor for consumer and enterprise grade smart contracts. Keywolf, head of SlowMist Zone, provided 5 rules for security: establish risk management protocol, evaluate dApps on testnet, simplify module structure, follow industry security news, understand EOS mainnet properties.

MEET.ONE is a leading portal to EOS, and is developing an EOS sidechain. Goh, founder of MEET.ONE, believes that if all dApps run on EOS mainnet, resource cost will be too high that no one can afford to use EOS dApps. To lower dApp development cost, MEET.ONE plans to use its sidechain to store peripheral data and let smart contracts run on the mainnet. MEET.ONE expects to unveil their sidechain project soon.

D Community starts with ACG and plans to cover everything teenagers love. GoGo, founder of D Community, embraces EOS and believes in advantages of decentralized technologies for communities. D Coins are given to members who contribute to the community, and can be spent for gifts and other rewards.

DAPPX is a hybrid between a dApp store and a content community where tokens can be earned. It builds on the traditional app store and introduces community token into the mix. Users can earn token from contributing to community and then use tokens earned in dApps.

Token Planets is a game incorporating farming, mining and trading. Players earn token and game items which are all available for trading. The game supports non-fungible tokens for rare items and onchain random rates for transparency.

Since announcement, EOS World Tour has received support from over 100 entities ranging from BPs, media, dApp. The tour will cover over 10 cities worldwide in the coming months.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whaleex-partners-with-meetone-on-eos-world-tour-xiamen-300722066.html

SOURCE WhaleEx


© PRNewswire 2018
