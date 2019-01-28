Wham-O and Smacircle Establish Strategic Partnership to Develop Wave of eBikes That Will Make City Travel Fun and Easy

CARSON, Calif., Jan 28, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Wham-O, the iconic all-American recreational brand synonymous with fun and sport, announced a strategic partnership with Smacircle LMT Ltd to introduce better solutions in "LAST MILE" transportation. This partnership brings a company with 70 years of cultural significance together with the creativity and innovation of the Smacircle startup.



Leveraging the research and development of Smacircle and sales and marketing expertise of Wham-O, the two companies will work to help customers solve the commuting problem with awesome technology.



Wham-O and Smacircle will introduce Smacircle S1, the world's most compact and lightweight eBike. Weighing approximately 17 pounds, the S1 can easily be folded in five simple steps into a small backpack.



Because of its outstanding design, the S1 was named an Honoree for a CES 2018 Innovation Award in the Tech For A Better World product category.



"We expect Smacircle to enhance Wham-O as a leader in the recreational market," said Todd Richards, president of Wham-O, USA. "As our customers' lifestyles change, we evolve with them, and we're now focused on developing products that can be used for both work and play."



The Smacircle S1 is the lightest and smallest eBike in the world with a folded footprint of 19 inches across. While it may appear frail, the body is mostly constructed of carbon fiber capable of supporting up to 220 pounds, making the S1 perfect for work and travel.



Richards added, "While the urban commuter is forced into and onto tighter, more jam-packed circumstances, tweeting their daily woes of public transport, they're looking for a product that has the balance between performance and practicality."



"We believe in innovation and simplicity. And we also believe that products should either make our lives easier or make them more fun," said Olyvia Pronin, director of marketing of Wham-O, USA.



The high-quality, high-capacity Samsung battery for the Smacircle holds up to 1-15 miles on a single charge, and the battery fully recharges in three hours. The 5,700 mAh battery pack and 240W motor are powerful enough to propel the S1 to a top speed of 15 mph and a grade of up to 15 degrees.



The Smacircle S1 comes with an iOS/Android-compatible mobile app that lets the user lock and unlock the bike; adjust the lights; and track routes, maximum speed and trip duration.



"We're excited to partner with Wham-O," said Ivan Wu, CEO of Smacircle LMT. "We look forward to launching Smacircle worldwide together, especially in the North American market, and are delighted to be working with Wham-O to provide people with last-mile transportation solutions while making commuting life easier and our mutual Earth better."



The Smacircle S1 will launch in February and retail for $1,399 USD.



