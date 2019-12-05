Log in
Wharf Hotel Management Recommends hyperBOX for Windows Security Events Monitoring & Log Management, a Turnkey Solution by Hyperides Limited

12/05/2019

hyperBOX , a recognized and easy-to-use security solution for Windows log monitoring by Hyperides, was recommended by Wharf Hotel Management Group.

Cyber-attacks are polymorphic nowadays, it occurs every 39 seconds in the world! Terry Wan, Group Director of Information Technology of Wharf Hotel Management Group is having Cybersecurity a constant concern for the daily business. He found hyperBOX from Hyperides Limited a highly cost-effective solution for Windows Security Events Monitoring.

Hundreds of events occur as the Windows operating system and the applications that run on it perform their tasks. Monitoring these events provide valuable information to help administrators troubleshoot and investigate security-related activities. Terry Wan, Group Director of IT of Wharf Hotel Group has seen benefits of hyperBOX, as Hyperides' architect selects the most important events based on industry experience & some well written guidelines in the industry, such as that from Australian Cyber Security Centre, Microsoft, etc.

Terry, “hyperBOX allows us to log and to track diverse range of cybersecurity threat & user behavior on windows. It is definitely cost-effective & fast-to-deploy in Windows Security Events Auditing & Monitoring, which is vital in today's security management & compliance fulfillment."

Although there are many Security Events Management solutions in market, most have focused on product and leave the detect & alert logic build-up jobs to customers. hyperBOX pre-defined suitable and ready-to-use rule-sets, aim to let customer to get benefit of solution right out-of-the-box. Key features include:

  • Key account(s) Logon alert (Privileged Account Usage Monitoring Compliance)
  • Failed Account Logon alert (Brute force attack Monitoring)
  • Large amount Files Deletion on File Server detection (Ransomware Monitoring)
  • Changes on Account Rights, Audit Policies alert (Suspicious Account Activity Monitoring)
  • Un-aware Network Hosts & Open Ports Detection
  • Advanced ad-hoc “Google-like” search capability to discover security issues
  • Compliance of the corresponding requirements in security standards such as ISO 27001, PCIDSS, and etc.

About Hyperides

Hyperides is your trusted cyber security partner. We are strong on providing total IT security solution to address customer’s security challenges. With a variety of security consultation services & suitable solution deployment, we safeguard & maximize the efficiency of your IT security systems, and let you achieve regulatory compliances & better risk management.

www.hyperides.com


© Business Wire 2019
