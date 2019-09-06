Wharf Real Estate Investment : Letter to New Registered Shareholders - Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications; Reply Form

WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

9 September 2019

Letter to New Registered Shareholders -

Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Articles of Association of Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (the "Company"), the Company will make available the following options for you to receive all future corporate communications1 ("Corporate Communications") of the Company:

to read all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.wharfreic.com ("Website Option") in lieu of receiving printed copies, and to receive notifications of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website by post; or to receive printed English version only of all future Corporate Communications; or to receive printed Chinese version only of all future Corporate Communications; or to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

To minimise use of paper and to save printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends you to select the Website Option, i.e. (1) above. To make your election, please mark (√) in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form ("Reply Form") and sign and return it by post (postage pre-paid if delivered within Hong Kong by using the mailing label provided therein) or by hand delivery to the Company c/o the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar (the "Registrar"), Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

If the Company does not receive a duly completed and signed Reply Form or receive a response indicating the objection from you by 8 October 2019 and until you inform the Company c/o the Registrar, by reasonable prior notice in writing, you will be deemed to have consented to the Website Option and notifications of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in future by post.

You may change your choice as to the means of receipt and/or language of the Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable prior notice either in writing (delivered by post or by hand delivery) or by an email to wharfreic-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comto the Company c/o the Registrar. If you have chosen (or are deemed to have chosen) the Website Option but for any reason have any difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly, upon your written request to the Company c/o the Registrar or by email to wharfreic-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, send the Corporate Communications in printed form to you free-of-charge.

Please note that printed copies of both English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications of the Company will be available from the Company and the Registrar on request. The same will also be available on the Company's website at www.wharfreic.comfor not less than five years from the date of first publication and on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Registrar's Customer Service Hotline at (852) 2980-1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

