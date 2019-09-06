Wharf Real Estate Investment : Letter to New Registered Shareholders - Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications; Reply Form

WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1997)
9 September 2019
Dear Shareholders,
Letter to New Registered Shareholders -
Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications
Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Articles of Association of Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (the "Company"), the Company will make available the following options for you to receive all future corporate communications1 ("Corporate Communications") of the Company:
-
to read all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.wharfreic.com("Website Option") in lieu of receiving printed copies, and to receive notifications of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website by post; or
-
to receive printed English version only of all future Corporate Communications; or
-
to receive printed Chinese version only of all future Corporate Communications; or
-
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.
To minimise use of paper and to save printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends you to select the Website Option, i.e. (1) above. To make your election, please mark (√) in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form ("Reply Form") and sign and return it by post (postage pre-paid if delivered within Hong Kong by using the mailing label provided therein) or by hand delivery to the Company c/o the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar (the "Registrar"), Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.
If the Company does not receive a duly completed and signed Reply Form or receive a response indicating the objection from you by 8 October 2019 and until you inform the Company c/o the Registrar, by reasonable prior notice in writing, you will be deemed to have consented to the Website Option and notifications of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in future by post.
You may change your choice as to the means of receipt and/or language of the Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable prior notice either in writing (delivered by post or by hand delivery) or by an email to wharfreic-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comto the Company c/o the Registrar. If you have chosen (or are deemed to have chosen) the Website Option but for any reason have any difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly, upon your written request to the Company c/o the Registrar or by email to wharfreic-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, send the Corporate Communications in printed form to you free-of-charge.
Please note that printed copies of both English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications of the Company will be available from the Company and the Registrar on request. The same will also be available on the Company's website at www.wharfreic.comfor not less than five years from the date of first publication and on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.
Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Registrar's Customer Service Hotline at (852) 2980-1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited
Kevin C Y Hui
Company Secretary
Ref. 01997-1
-
"Corporate Communications" refer to annual/interim reports, notices, circulars, proxy forms of the Company, including any "Corporate Communication" as defined in the Listing Rules.
WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT
COMPANY LIMITED
九 龍 倉 置 業 地 產 投 資 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）
(Stock Code 股份代號：1997)
Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications
公司通訊之收取方式及語文版本
REPLY FORM 回覆表格
|
To: Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited
|
致： 九龍倉置業地產投資有限公司
|
(Stock Code: 1997)
|
（股份代號：1997）
|
c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Registrar")
|
由卓佳證券登記有限公司（「股份過戶登記分處」）代收
|
Level 54, Hopewell Centre,
|
香港皇后大道東 183 號
|
183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
|
合和中心54 樓
I/We would like to receive all future Corporate Communications6 of Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (the "Company") in the manner as indicated below:
本人╱吾等希望以下列方式收取九龍倉置業地產投資有限公司（「本公司」）日後所有公司通訊6：
(Please mark (√) in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)
（請於下列各空格只選取其中一個空格在其內劃上「√」號）
to read all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.wharfreic.comin lieu of receiving printed copies, and to receive notifications of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website by post; OR
於本公司網站 www.wharfreic.com瀏覽日後所有公司通訊，以代替收取印刷本，並以郵寄方式收取關於公司通訊已在本公司網站發布之通知；或 to receive printed English version only of all future Corporate Communications; OR
日後僅收取所有公司通訊之英文印刷本；或
to receive printed Chinese version only of all future Corporate Communications; OR 日後僅收取所有公司通訊之中文印刷本；或
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications. 日後同時收取所有公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本。
|
Name(s) of Shareholder(s)
|
Signature
|
股東姓名
|
簽署
|
Please use BLOCK CAPITAL 請用正楷填寫
|
|
Contact telephone number
|
Date
|
聯絡電話號碼
|
日期
Notes 附註：
-
If the Company does not receive the duly completed and signed Reply Form or receive a response indicating objection from you by 8 October 2019 and until you inform the Company c/o the Registrar by reasonable prior notice in writing of your change of choice, you will be deemed to have consented to receive all future Corporate Communications on the Company's website only, and receiving notifications of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website in future by post.
如本公司於2019 年10 月8 日仍未收到 閣下已填寫及簽署妥當的回覆表格或並無收到 閣下表示反對的回應， 閣下將被視為已同意於本公司網站收取日後所有之公司通訊， 而本公司將就有關公司通訊在網站發布之事宜，於日後以郵寄方式通知 閣下，直至 閣下向本公司發出恰當的書面預先通知（由股份過戶登記分處代收）以更改選擇為止。
-
By choosing to read all the Company's future Corporate Communications on the Company's website in lieu of receiving printed copies, you have expressly consented to waive the right to receive the Corporate Communications in printed form.
一經選擇在本公司網站瀏覽本公司日後所有公司通訊以代替收取印刷本， 閣下已明確同意放棄收取公司通訊印刷本的權利。
-
If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Reply Form in order to be valid.
如屬聯名股東，則本回覆表格須由在本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份而其姓名排列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
-
The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to shareholders of the Company until you notify the Company otherwise by giving the Company c/o the Registrar reasonable prior notice in writing or by email to wharfreic-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.
上述指示適用於本公司日後向本公司股東發出之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下向本公司發出恰當的書面或電郵預先通知以作出其它選擇為止，相關的書面通知須送達本公司 （由股份過戶登記分處代收），或電郵至wharfreic-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。
-
Shareholders can change the choice of means of receipt and/or language of the Company's Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable prior notice either in writing or by an email to wharfreic-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comto the Company c/o the Registrar. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Reply Form.
股東有權隨時向本公司發出恰當的書面或電郵預先通知，要求更改有關公司通訊之收取方式及╱或語文版本，相關的書面通知須送達本公司（由股份過戶登記分處代收），或 電郵至wharfreic-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。為免出現疑問，任何在本回覆表格上手寫的額外指示，將不予處理。
-
"Corporate Communications" refer to annual/interim reports, notices, circulars, proxy forms of the Company, including any "Corporate Communication" as defined in the Listing Rules.
公司通訊即本公司的年報╱中期報告書、通告、通函、代表委任表格（包括《上市規則》內所指的「公司通訊」）。
Personal Information Collection Statement
收集個人資料聲明
Your supply of your name(s) and other personal data is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your instructions as stated in this Reply Form for receiving the Corporate Communications (the "Purposes"). We may transfer such data provided by you to the Registrar and agent(s) for the Purposes or such other parties who are authorised by law to request the information. The data will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Cap. 486 of the laws of Hong Kong) and any such request should be made in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.
閣下是自願提供 閣下的姓名及其它個人資料，以用於處理 閣下在本回覆表格上所述有關收取公司通訊的指示（「該等用途」）。我們可能因該等用途向我們的股份過戶登記分處 及代理人，或其他獲法例授權而要求取得有關資料的人士轉交此等資料。 閣下所提供的資料將在適當時間保留作核實及記錄用途。 閣下有權隨時按照香港法例第486 章《個人 資料（私隱）條例》要求存取及╱或更正相關個人資料。任何有關要求須以書面方式向卓佳證券登記有限公司（地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓）的個人資料私隱主任提出。
Please cut and stick the mailing label (on the right) on the envelope to return this Reply Form to us.
No postage stamp is required for local mailing.
當 閣下寄回此回覆表格時，請將右方的郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
如在本港投寄， 閣下無須貼上郵票。
Ref. 01997-2
Mailing Label 郵寄標籤
Tricor Investor Services Limited
卓佳證券登記有限公司
Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼37
Hong Kong 香港