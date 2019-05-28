Wharton Research Data Services Adds Healthbase to Growing List of Healthcare Data

Wharton
Research Data Services (WRDS), the leading data research platform
and business intelligence tool for corporate, academic and government
institutions worldwide, is pleased to announce the addition of
Healthbase to its data offerings. A part of the Wharton School of the
University of Pennsylvania, WRDS provides global corporations,
universities and regulatory agencies the thought leadership, data access
and insights needed to enable impactful research.
Healthbase offers deep insights into the healthcare market, providing
subscribers unparalleled access to key information—from provider level
to accountability control.
Key highlights:
-
Over 99% coverage of HCOs and HCP and 12 billion private
pharmaceutical and medical claims through a therapeutic area based
lens, including clinical, financial and quality metrics for all HCOs.
-
Best in class access covering 3,500 Health Systems; 1.8M+
Practitioners including location, procedure volume and affiliations;
and 7,100+ Hospitals including clinical and financial metrics.
-
IDN Profiling enabling research across the full structure of a health
system.
By identifying controls that influence payors and providers, Healthbase
enables users to leverage real world evidence, segment complex data and
conduct critical analysis, including conflict of interest.
“WRDS is extremely pleased to add such a robust healthcare dataset to
our platform,” said Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. “The
growth and scope of the healthcare sector requires specialized data that
serves increasingly complex research, and Healthbase offers a terrific
range of data and insight. We know it will be a tremendous value for
WRDS subscribers.”
Along with analytical tools, research support and the latest data
available, WRDS is a leader in enabling impactful research in the
healthcare field. Through a first-of-its-kind collaboration with The
Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME),
WRDS is elevating the visibility of researchers working in the field.
CAHME and WRDS have developed the CAHME/WRDS Best Paper Award for
Empirical Research.
About Healthbase
Jointly developed by Compile and Decision Resources Group, Healthbase is
the most comprehensive, accurate and linked dataset of US healthcare
facilities and prescribers. Custom built using proprietary claims
intelligence, public datasets and deep web data, Healthbase gives an
unparalleled view into the entire healthcare network. From individual
prescribers up through to the most elaborate Integrated Delivery
Networks (IDNs) and Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), Healthbase
dynamically maps the profile along with affiliations type and strength.
Get more from your commercial spend using the most advanced HCO and HCP
intelligence available today.
About WRDS
Wharton
Research Data Services (WRDS) provides the leading business
intelligence, data analytics, and research platform to global
institutions ̶ enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical
analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in academic research.
WRDS provides researchers with one location to access over 350 terabytes
of data across multiple disciplines including Accounting, Banking,
Economics, ESG, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Marketing, and
Statistics. Flexible data delivery options include a powerful web query
method that reduces research time, the WRDS Cloud for executing research
and strategy development, and the WRDS client server using PCSAS,
Matlab, R and more. Our rigorous data review and validation give users
the confidence to tailor research and create a wide range of reliable
data models. WRDS unique array of Services offer access to a suite of
analytics developed by our doctoral-level research team, tutorials,
research support, and Classroom by WRDS -- a teaching and
learning toolkit designed to introduce business concepts in the
classroom. The WRDS Experience is more than just a data
platform.
An award-winning data research platform for 50,000+ commercial,
academic, and government users in 35+ countries, WRDS is the global gold
standard in data management, innovative tools, analytics, and research
services ̶ all backed by the credibility and leadership of the Wharton
School.
About The Wharton School
Founded in 1881 as the world’s first collegiate business school, the Wharton
School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of
business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who
change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors,
Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate,
MBA,
executive
MBA, and doctoral
students. Each year 18,000 professionals from around the world advance
their careers through Wharton
Executive Education’s individual, company-customized, and online
programs. More than 98,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network
of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.
