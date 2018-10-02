Wharton Research Data Services Announces Addition of Toyo Keizai, its First Japanese Database — Bringing Coverage for Listed Companies on Multiple Japanese Exchanges

Wharton
Research Data Services (WRDS), the leading data research platform
and business intelligence tool for corporate, academic and government
institutions worldwide, is pleased to announce the addition of Toyo
Keizai, the first Japanese dataset offered on the WRDS platform. Toyo
Keizai provides data on all listed companies (in ESTIMATES, FUNDAMENTALS
and MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS), data of nearly 30,000 overseas affiliates of
Japanese companies (in OVERSEAS COMPANIES), and ESG data on 1,400
companies (CSR). A part of the Wharton School of the University of
Pennsylvania, WRDS provides global corporations, universities and
regulatory agencies the thought leadership, data access and insights
needed to enable impactful research.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001006011/en/
TOYO KEIZAI DATA AVAILABLE
Estimates
-
Research annual (FY 1 and FY2) and interim estimates for items such as
Sales, Operating Income, Ordinary Income, Net Income, as well as EPS
and DPS, on daily basis. Coverage from 1985 for all listed companies
in Japanese exchanges (excluding BOJ, Preferred stock, Foreign Stock,
ETF, REIT, and Subsidiary tracking stock)
Fundamentals
-
Comprehensive financial statements for all listed companies in Japan
are standardized and classified into 6 categories – Generals, Banks,
Brokerages, Casualty Insurances, Life Insurances, and REITs. Coverage
from 1972
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)
-
Information on 1,400 companies covering Human Resources, Governance,
and Environment. Coverage from 2005
Major Shareholders
-
Research the top 30 major shareholders. Coverage from 2002 for all
listed companies in Japanese exchanges (excluding BOJ, Preferred
stock, Foreign Stock, ETF, REIT, and Subsidiary tracking stock)
Overseas Japanese Companies
-
Evaluate information of overseas affiliated companies and parent
company. Coverage from 1991 for 30,000 overseas affiliated companies
and 5,000 parent companies in Japan
“WRDS is delighted to add Toyo Keizai to our platform,” said Robert
Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. “Data on global companies is more
important than ever and WRDS is pleased to provide information that
supports research on Japanese business and firms. I know this global
perspective will be a wonderful addition to WRDS’ suite of international
datasets.”
“We are pleased and honored to partner with WRDS,” said Kenichi
Komahashi, President of Toyo Keizai. “Our company believes data is key
to informed decision-making in business and we are excited to bring our
data to WRDS users.”
RECENT RESEARCH WITH TOYO KEIZAI
The
Effect of National Corporate Responsibility Environment on Japanese
MNCs' Location Choice, George Z. Peng (University of Regina)
An
Empirical Examination of Equity-Market Induced Earnings Management in
Japan, Ahsan Habib (Hitotsubashi University — Graduate School of
Commerce and Management)
ABOUT TOYO KEIZAI
Founded in 1895, Toyo Keizai Inc. is a leader in business publishing and
a trusted commentator on Japanese politics and economics, always from a
liberal perspective. From magazines, books on economics, management,
business and investment, and a variety of other publications, to our
on-line corporate information services, we provide a highly diversified
range of business-related content.
Ever since our founding, we have been aware that data is essential for
rational discussion and thus have focused on collecting and distributing
statistical and corporate data. We adopted computerization relatively
early and have been providing data for securities firms and
institutional investors on a daily basis since the early 1980’s.
Nowadays we are trusted by rating agencies worldwide as the sole
provider of a vast store of information on all publicly traded companies
in Japan, including earnings estimates based on our independent research
and analysis. We deliver a range of highly reliable and unique content
to meet these needs at a professional level. For more information see http://dbs.toyokeizai.net/en/.
ABOUT WRDS
Wharton
Research Data Services (WRDS) provides the leading business
intelligence, data analytics, and financial research platform to global
institutions ̶ enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical
analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in academic research.
WRDS provides researchers with one location to access over 350 terabytes
of data across multiple disciplines including Accounting, Banking,
Economics, ESG, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Marketing, and
Statistics. Flexible data delivery options include a powerful web query
method that reduces research time, the WRDS Cloud for executing research
and strategy development, and the WRDS client server using PCSAS,
Matlab, and R. Our Analytics team, doctoral-level support and rigorous
data review and validation give clients the confidence to tailor
research within complex databases and create a wide range of reliable
data models.
An award-winning data research platform for over 50,000 commercial,
academic, and government users in 35+ countries, WRDS is the global gold
standard in data management and research ̶ all backed by the credibility
and leadership of the Wharton School.
About the Wharton School
Founded in 1881 as the first collegiate business school, the Wharton
School of the University of Pennsylvania is recognized globally for
intellectual leadership and ongoing innovation across every major
discipline of business education. With a broad global community and one
of the most published business school faculties, Wharton creates
economic and social value around the world. The Wharton School has 5,000 undergraduate,
MBA,
executive
MBA, and doctoral
students; more than 9,000 participants in executive
education programs annually and a powerful alumni
network of 96,000 graduates.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001006011/en/