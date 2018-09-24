Wharton Research Data Services : Launches Advanced Research Scholar Program – Offering Onsite Education Program for Global Researchers

Wharton
Research Data Services (WRDS), the leading business intelligence,
data analytics, and research platform for corporate, academic and
government institutions worldwide, is pleased to announce the launch of
the WRDS Advanced Research Scholar Program. The new program is
designed for international scholars who are interested in gaining an
in-depth understanding of empirical research practices and insight into
the latest innovations in academic research. A part of the Wharton
School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS provides global
corporations, universities and regulatory agencies the thought
leadership, data access and insights needed to enable impactful research.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180923005001/en/
Dr. Donald Keim with participants from the 2018 WRDS Advanced Research Scholar Program (Photo: Business Wire)
The WRDS Advanced Research Scholar Program provides an
opportunity for Faculty and Ph.D.-level scholars to explore efficient
and accurate ways of handling big data and foster interaction between
scholars working in various fields.
This first of its kind program was hosted at the Wharton School of the
University of Pennsylvania August 19-23 and led by WRDS Research
Directors, Wharton faculty, and guest speakers. The inaugural program’s
participants were selected following researcher paper submissions from
22 leading academic institutions in China.
During the Program, WRDS awarded two best paper prizes – Why
Do Mutual Funds Hold Lottery Stocks, Lei Jiang (Tsinghua
University) and Job
Security and Earnings Management, Di Li (Peking University, HSBC
Business School). The winners presented their research during a special
session.
“We are delighted to announce this new initiative,” said Robert
Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. “With our vast presence in China,
we are pleased to welcome the first Advanced Research Scholar Program
researchers from that region. Bringing Faculty and PhD students together
to deepen their understanding of data, analytics, and research trends
sparks unique opportunities for impact-driven collaborative research.”
Read more here
about the WRDS Advanced Research Scholar Program.
ABOUT WRDS
Wharton
Research Data Services (WRDS) provides the leading business
intelligence, data analytics, and research platform to global
institutions ̶ enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical
analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in academic research.
WRDS provides researchers with one location to access over 350 terabytes
of data across multiple disciplines including Accounting, Banking,
Economics, ESG, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Marketing, and
Statistics. Flexible data delivery options include a powerful web query
method that reduces research time, the WRDS Cloud for executing research
and strategy development, and the WRDS client server using PCSAS,
Matlab, R and more. Our rigorous data review and validation give users
the confidence to tailor research and create a wide range of reliable
data models. WRDS unique array of Services offer access to a suite of
analytics developed by our doctoral-level research team, tutorials,
research support, and Classroom by WRDS -- a teaching and
learning toolkit designed to introduce business concepts in the
classroom. The WRDS Experience is more than just a data
platform.
WRDS is a leader in impactful research. Through a partnership with SSRN,
WRDS is elevating the visibility of universities and researchers working
across an array of fields. The WRDS
Research Paper Series is a searchable repository of all papers
submitted to SSRN that cite WRDS in their work. In addition, the two
organizations have launched the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award™ to
honor emerging business schools in North America, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA.
An award-winning data research platform for 50,000+ commercial,
academic, and government users in 35+ countries, WRDS is the global gold
standard in data management and research ̶ all backed by the credibility
and leadership of the Wharton School.
About the Wharton School
Founded in 1881 as the first collegiate business school, the Wharton
School of the University of Pennsylvania is recognized globally for
intellectual leadership and ongoing innovation across every major
discipline of business education. With a broad global community and one
of the most published business school faculties, Wharton creates
economic and social value around the world. The School has 5,000 undergraduate,
MBA,
executive
MBA, and doctoral
students; more than 9,000 participants in executive
education programs annually and a powerful alumni
network of 96,000 graduates.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180923005001/en/