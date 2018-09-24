Wharton Research Data Services : Launches Advanced Research Scholar Program – Offering Onsite Education Program for Global Researchers

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS), the leading business intelligence, data analytics, and research platform for corporate, academic and government institutions worldwide, is pleased to announce the launch of the WRDS Advanced Research Scholar Program. The new program is designed for international scholars who are interested in gaining an in-depth understanding of empirical research practices and insight into the latest innovations in academic research. A part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS provides global corporations, universities and regulatory agencies the thought leadership, data access and insights needed to enable impactful research.

Dr. Donald Keim with participants from the 2018 WRDS Advanced Research Scholar Program (Photo: Business Wire)

The WRDS Advanced Research Scholar Program provides an opportunity for Faculty and Ph.D.-level scholars to explore efficient and accurate ways of handling big data and foster interaction between scholars working in various fields.

This first of its kind program was hosted at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania August 19-23 and led by WRDS Research Directors, Wharton faculty, and guest speakers. The inaugural program’s participants were selected following researcher paper submissions from 22 leading academic institutions in China.

During the Program, WRDS awarded two best paper prizes – Why Do Mutual Funds Hold Lottery Stocks, Lei Jiang (Tsinghua University) and Job Security and Earnings Management, Di Li (Peking University, HSBC Business School). The winners presented their research during a special session.

“We are delighted to announce this new initiative,” said Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. “With our vast presence in China, we are pleased to welcome the first Advanced Research Scholar Program researchers from that region. Bringing Faculty and PhD students together to deepen their understanding of data, analytics, and research trends sparks unique opportunities for impact-driven collaborative research.”

ABOUT WRDS

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) provides the leading business intelligence, data analytics, and research platform to global institutions ̶ enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in academic research.

WRDS provides researchers with one location to access over 350 terabytes of data across multiple disciplines including Accounting, Banking, Economics, ESG, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Marketing, and Statistics. Flexible data delivery options include a powerful web query method that reduces research time, the WRDS Cloud for executing research and strategy development, and the WRDS client server using PCSAS, Matlab, R and more. Our rigorous data review and validation give users the confidence to tailor research and create a wide range of reliable data models. WRDS unique array of Services offer access to a suite of analytics developed by our doctoral-level research team, tutorials, research support, and Classroom by WRDS -- a teaching and learning toolkit designed to introduce business concepts in the classroom. The WRDS Experience is more than just a data platform.

WRDS is a leader in impactful research. Through a partnership with SSRN, WRDS is elevating the visibility of universities and researchers working across an array of fields. The WRDS Research Paper Series is a searchable repository of all papers submitted to SSRN that cite WRDS in their work. In addition, the two organizations have launched the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award™ to honor emerging business schools in North America, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA.

An award-winning data research platform for 50,000+ commercial, academic, and government users in 35+ countries, WRDS is the global gold standard in data management and research ̶ all backed by the credibility and leadership of the Wharton School.

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is recognized globally for intellectual leadership and ongoing innovation across every major discipline of business education. With a broad global community and one of the most published business school faculties, Wharton creates economic and social value around the world. The School has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students; more than 9,000 participants in executive education programs annually and a powerful alumni network of 96,000 graduates.

