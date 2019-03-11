Log in
What Are the Biggest Retail Industry Challenges in 2019? Infiniti Research Reveals Four Key Roadblocks to Expect This Year

03/11/2019 | 09:47am EDT

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on the biggest challenges in the retail industry right now. This article gives a comprehensive overview of some of the unique challenges faced by modern retailers and also discusses the key strategies to overcome these challenges.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005515/en/

Retail industry challenges 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Retail industry challenges 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising market competition and the waning brand loyalty among customers are posing major challenges for companies in the retail industry. Companies in the retail sector must find new and innovative ways to keep abreast of the competitor strategies and thrive in the market. Retailers also face challenges in terms of differentiating themselves from the other players and consequently improving their visibility in the market.

With a reliable market intelligence partner like Infiniti research, you can always be assured to stay updated with the new challenges and trend in the market and formulate strategies to stay on par with competitors. Request a free brochure to know more about our market intelligence services for the retail industry.

Retail industry challenges 2019

Consumers moving to multi-channel buying experiences

As consumers are seamlessly moving between online and brick and mortar platforms for shopping, they are becoming more open to retailers who can facilitate these transactions. So, it has become vital for retailers to heed to such trends and focus on creating top-notch customer experience across all platforms.

Demand for impeccable customer experience

The level of effort taken to enhance customer experience is directly proportional to the customers’ likelihood to engage in repeat purchases with a brand. However, this requires retailers to deep-dive into customer details in order to understand their customers better. Providing personalized experiences by identifying customer preferences contributes to great customer experiences.

Keeping track of the competitors help businesses differentiate themselves and stay ahead of the market competition. This becomes easier with an experienced competitor analysis partner. Gain more insights into our service portfolio. Request a free proposal

Siloed marketing infrastructure

Today companies are required to engage with their target customers across various platforms. Multi-channel communications are essential in driving the creation of seamless customer experience. However, with so many different channels, customer data could be siloed. All the elements of the marketing department should work in synergy to ensure that customers are not overwhelmed with conflicting or repeat messages.

Request for more information and know how we can help retail businesses use data to implement more modern customer engagement strategies.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
