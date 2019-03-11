What Are the Biggest Retail Industry Challenges in 2019? Infiniti Research Reveals Four Key Roadblocks to Expect This Year

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has
announced the completion of their latest article on the
biggest challenges in the retail industry right now. This article
gives a comprehensive overview of some of the unique challenges faced by
modern retailers and also discusses the key strategies to overcome these
challenges.
Retail industry challenges 2019
The rising market competition and the waning brand loyalty among
customers are posing major challenges for companies in the retail
industry. Companies in the retail sector must find new and innovative
ways to keep abreast of the competitor strategies and thrive in the
market. Retailers also face challenges in terms of differentiating
themselves from the other players and consequently improving their
visibility in the market.
Retail industry challenges 2019
Consumers moving to multi-channel buying experiences
As consumers are seamlessly moving between online and brick and mortar
platforms for shopping, they are becoming more open to retailers who can
facilitate these transactions. So, it has become vital for retailers to
heed to such trends and focus on creating top-notch customer experience
across all platforms.
Demand for impeccable customer experience
The level of effort taken to enhance customer experience is directly
proportional to the customers’ likelihood to engage in repeat purchases
with a brand. However, this requires retailers to deep-dive into
customer details in order to understand their customers better.
Providing personalized experiences by identifying customer preferences
contributes to great customer experiences.
Siloed marketing infrastructure
Today companies are required to engage with their target customers
across various platforms. Multi-channel communications are essential in
driving the creation of seamless customer experience. However, with so
many different channels, customer data could be siloed. All the elements
of the marketing department should work in synergy to ensure that
customers are not overwhelmed with conflicting or repeat messages.
