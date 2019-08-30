Log in
What Are the New Consumer Trends in Canada? Experts at Infiniti Reveal This and Much More on Their Latest Blog

08/30/2019 | 09:18am EDT

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on an overview of the changing consumer trends in Canada. In this blog, experts at Infiniti have identified some key consumer trends that Canadian retailers must keep abreast of while planning their strategies to entice customers in this market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005010/en/

Consumer trends in Canada. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Consumer trends in Canada. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global consumer trends are evolving at an unprecedented pace. In Canada, the population is becoming increasingly heterogeneous with millennials representing a significant part of the population. These consumer cohorts are considered to be extremely dynamic in terms of their shopping habits, making it highly challenging for brands to effectively capture their brand loyalty. Furthermore, retailers also have to deal with a more diverse set of consumers with a much broader set of needs.

Planning to invest in the Canadian market? Request a free proposal for more insights on the Canadian market, the right consumer groups to target, and the strategies to follow to successfully establish your business in Canada.

Top consumer trends in Canada

Serving the millennial consumers

One of the most common millennial consumer trends is the use of smartphones and mobile devices to browse through products and shop. The purchase decisions of millennial consumers are largely influenced by social media or what they read about a product online. These consumer trends mean that retailers must continuously and quickly reinvent their offerings in order to grab their attention and ensure brand loyalty.

Age of responsible consumerism

This is a popular consumer trend that will soon go mainstream in Canada. As the ease of buying goods of their choice increases, modern consumers will now favor brands that help them make more responsible and better choices.

The ‘modern consumer’ is the result of growing economic pressure and increasing competitive options available. Get in touch with our experts to know how our market intelligence solutions can help your business adapt to the changing business landscape and formulate robust strategies to survive.

Personalized experience and on-demand shopping

Personalization is one of the key consumer experience trends that plays a major role in making the shopping experience relevant to modern customers. Businesses are increasingly using customer data and past shopping behavior data to personalize the shopping experience for their customers. Furthermore, taking advantage of the growth of digital shopping, several brands are providing services such as same-day delivery that is becoming one of the most popular consumer trends, especially among young shoppers.

Increased focus on health and wellness

Consumers in Canada are showing greater interest towards health and wellness. As a result, brands and products that promote this ideology are garnering greater favor in the Canadian market.

Learn more about Infiniti’s solutions for the retail industry. Request for more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us.


© Business Wire 2019
