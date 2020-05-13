Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

What Biopharma Needs, BIO KOREA 2020 International Convention Delivers Online

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 12:35am EDT

- BIO KOREA 2020 Online Convention – from Online Business Forum with Partnering, Virtual Exhibition, e-Conference, Invest Fair, and Job Fair

The BIO KOREA Organizing Committee announced it will hold the BIO KOREA 2020 International Convention scheduled for May 18–23 as an online convention instead of an in-person event for this year.

The decision was based on the impact of COVID-19, the safety of the attendees and global health recommendations regarding large, in-person gatherings.

BIO KOREA 2020 Online Convention

  • Date: May 18 09:00 to 23 18:00 (KST)
  • Point of Access: www.biokorea.org
  • Program: Online Business Forum with Partnering, Virtual Exhibition, e-Conference, Invest Fair, Job Fair

Online Business Forum with Partnering

BIO KOREA 2020 Online Convention will focus on the virtual collaboration with its Partnering system allowing attendees to schedule virtual meetings to maximize their business development and licensing potential. International participation continues to grow. Numerous companies from 20+ countries are already joined and expected to showcase their advanced technologies at BIO KOREA 2020.

Definitely expecting to be a place where various kinds of discussion will be held, with Korean companies as not just the companies which are leading bio industry in Korea such as LG Chem Life Science, Samsung Biologics, Celltrion, and Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, etc., also promising SMEs like Organoid Science, YBRAIN, and Amyloid Solution are attending to foster their business. And 24-hour meeting slots will let strengthen your digital network across time zones.

Virtual Exhibition

The new format includes Virtual Exhibition where has set to show the cutting-edge technologies and products of exhibitors in various ways such as Digital Scan, Animation, 360° VR, and so on. 350+ exhibitors, from start-up to the global enterprise, will be at BIO KOREA's virtual exhibition and also there will be COVID-19 Special Zone to introduce South Korea's effective diagnostic tests, high-tech medical technology, and protocols.

e-Conference

The conference of BIO KOREA will also come with the online format under the theme of “A New Paradigm in the Age of Data Science” including expert-level content focused on the most pressing industry topics including COVID-19, Vaccine, Alzheimer’s Disease, Electroceutical, Digital Pathology, Digital Therapeutics, AI (Artificial Intelligence). BIO KOREA 2020’s e-Conference, covering 13 topics with 90+ speakers, will bring the most up-to-date conversations in biopharma to your home office.

Invest Fair

Invest Fair is an event where pharmaceuticals, bio, and healthcare companies that are advancing into the global market and developing new drugs introduce their superior technology and investors to the companies’ vision and strategy. Along with online hosting, it maintains its attendance by impressive lineups of 24 companies such as GC Greencross, Celltrion, Tium BIO, and ABL Bio.

Job Fair

Aiming to place its main objective in recruiting talented individuals amongst undergraduates and postgraduates searching for job vacancies in bio industry, companies participating in Job Fair will share their success tips in various fields. Amid current bleak jobs pictures, about 30 companies are attending with 150+ job openings.

Lastly, BIO KOREA remains committed to amplifying the industry’s efforts to develop solutions for patients. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the special sessions dealing with its diagnostic kits, therapeutics and vaccines, also sharing the cooperation among the governments, industries are prepared. Jerom Kim from IVI will deliver the Keynote speech for the COVID-19 special session.

For more information, visit BIO KOREA’s Official Website: www.biokorea.org


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:05aTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Quarterly Dividend
AQ
01:05aTOYOTA TSUSHO : Japan's First LNG Bunkering Vessel Launched -- Operations to Begin in Autumn 2020
PU
01:05aAMBEA PUBL : interim report January-March 2020
PU
01:05aCOMMERZBANK : Strong customer business in the first quarter of 2020 - Effects of coronavirus weigh on earnings
EQ
01:05aCOMMERZBANK : Strong customer business in the first quarter of 2020 - Effects of coronavirus weigh on earnings
EQ
01:05aSOFTWAREONE : announces changes in shareholder structure
EQ
01:05aPRESS RELEASE : mobilezone Germany consolidates indirect sales under the new brand mobilezone Handel / Impact of COVID-19 on the 2020 EBIT
TE
01:05aBAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : BAUER AG starts off the financial year with a slight drop in sales and increased order backlog
EQ
01:01aIntel Capital invests in Chinese chip companies amid tech tensions
RE
01:01aSPRINT BIOSCIENCE PUBL : announces the identity of the target protein in the wholly-owned project VADA
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Trump wants California to let automaker Tesla reopen assembly plant
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : German economy ministry open to supporting Thyssenkrupp - paper
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports spike in takedowns of hate speech, terrorism
5LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : Aiming to thwart China, U.S. senator pushes rare earths funding bill
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group