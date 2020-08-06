What COVID-19 revealed about the resilience of bond funds

Open-ended fixed-income mutual funds with large holdings of corporate bonds (bond funds) play a growing role in financing the Canadian corporate sector. They now hold around 23 percent of Canadian corporate bonds denominated in Canadian dollars compared with 12 percent in 2007. Bond funds offer daily redemptions to investors, but they hold assets that may be difficult to sell on short notice. If many investors were to redeem simultaneously, the funds might be forced to quickly sell corporate bonds, potentially decreasing liquidity in the bond market (Arora et al. 2019b; Bank of Canada 2019).

COVID‑19 represents a real-life test for bond funds (Falato, Goldstein and Hortaçsu 2020). Concerns about the economic impact of the pandemic created a shock wave in financial markets in March 2020. Spreads of Canadian corporate bonds widened significantly, causing the value of bond fund assets to fall. A large share of investors reacted by exiting these funds to raise cash. Net redemptions reached $14 billion in March, amounting to around 4.5 percent of assets under management (Bank of Canada 2020).

While large, these redemptions were still substantially less than those predicted by a model simulation based on the credit spreads in March (see Figure 1 for a summary of the model simulation compared with what happened in March).

The difference between the predicted and observed redemptions in March can be explained-at least partly. We believe that the Bank of Canada's liquidity and asset purchase facilities helped calm markets and limit investor redemptions. Fund managers also played a role in preventing large redemptions by intensifying their relationship efforts with investors (i.e., they had regular conversations about investment decisions). Some fund managers also charged higher fees to investors who exited the fund. The higher fees were deemed necessary because the cost of providing liquidity in this market rose significantly in March.

Evidence suggests that most fund managers met the demand for redemptions with cash and other liquid assets. Securities regulators also gave fund managers additional flexibility to use borrowing to manage demand for redemptions. Available data indicate that, on average, cash holdings of bond funds declined from 4.2 to 3 percent of assets under management in the quarter ending in March.

Overall, the combined actions of fund managers and authorities helped prevent funds from selling bonds in a market undergoing severe liquidity strains, which would have amplified the adverse conditions of market liquidity (see Gravelle 2020 for an explanation of market liquidity and how conditions evolved during the crisis). If bond funds face another wave of large redemptions, they may be more vulnerable because they have already used part of their cash buffers. By rapidly rebuilding those buffers, bond funds can help avoid future forced sales of assets that are less liquid. The Bank will continue to monitor these funds and how they can affect fixed-income market liquidity.