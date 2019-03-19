What If the Key to Return on Digital Ad Spend Was Hiding in Plain View?

Advertisers now have the ability to understand how viewability and
time-in-view truly impact consumers and drive conversions. Online
Conversion Lift (OCL) from Integral Ad Science (IAS) ties
verification metrics to digital campaign ROI, providing advertisers with
tactical insights that help them reduce campaign waste and optimize
performance.
Maintaining the integrity of campaign success measurements in the face
of rapidly changing technology and consumer behavior is a huge challenge
for advertisers. In fact, over 75% of advertisers told IAS in their Industry
Pulse Report that connecting campaign exposure to ROI is the
strongest driver of digital budgets in 2019. OCL aims to address this
need by ensuring campaign outcomes are based on true consumer exposure.
Noise from fraudulent and non-viewed impressions are removed from the
equation, so that advertisers can use more accurate time-based metrics
to gain deeper insight into the drivers of campaign performance.
“Digital campaign measurement was born at a time when the digital
ecosystem was much simpler, when an ad served meant that a real consumer
had the opportunity to see the creative. In recent years, efforts to
mitigate new industry challenges like viewability and ad fraud have
largely been siloed from efforts to optimize for greater campaign
success,” said Margaret Hung, VP Product Management, Activation. “IAS
would like to see a more holistic approach adopted in the marketplace,
where verification and traditional ad effectiveness metrics are used
more accurately to assess campaign performance and maximize ROI for
advertisers.”
Online Conversion Lift helps advertisers by:
-
Eliminating fraudulent and non-viewable impressions from the overall
analysis of campaign effectiveness, offering insights based on actual
campaign exposure.
-
Helping measure and recommend optimal media exposure time beyond
minimum viewability standards (i.e., 1 second for display and 2
seconds for video), ensuring advertisers have the best insights to
assess their campaigns and take action.
-
Providing tangible data and actionable insights to be used for
optimization decisions for current campaigns or future media buys
across media partners and placements.
“We’ve been integrating ad verification solutions such as viewability
and ad fraud since Q3 of 2016, but weren’t able to see the real impact
of viewability and impressions on campaign results. To address this
challenge, we implemented IAS’ Online Conversion Lift,” said Shintaro
Muraoka, Media Communication Manager, Nestle Japan Ltd. "In the early
stages of integration, we’re seeing a correlation between viewability
and time-in-view and are now able to identify the optimal time-in-view
and frequency contributing to conversion. These results can potentially
be used to reallocate campaign budgets and maximize outcomes. Online
Conversion Lift is a very effective solution for identifying the value
of viewability on conversions and providing specific data that can be
used to improve media planning."
“Clients come to us for support and expertise in ensuring they are
running safe and successful campaigns. Online Conversion Lift allows us
to be very strategic when it comes to executing campaigns that deliver
real results," said Ed McElvain, SVP Director of Media Sciences (Global)
at MullenLowe Mediahub. "We have been able to identify the optimal
time-in-view and frequency metrics for a JetBlue campaign to drive a 25%
lift in flight searches."
For more information about Online
Conversion Lift, visit our Insider
blog.
About IAS
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global technology company that offers
data and solutions to establish a safer, more effective advertising
ecosystem. We partner with advertisers and publishers to protect their
investments, capture consumer attention, and drive business impact.
Founded in 2009, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations
in 13 countries. Our growth and innovation have been recognized in the
Inc. 5000, Crain’s Fast 50, Forbes America’s Most Promising Companies,
and I-COM’s Smart Data Marketing Technology Company. Learn more at www.integralads.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005435/en/