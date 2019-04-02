What Modern Monetary Theory Gets Right and Wrong -- Streetwise

By James Mackintosh

Just as the Holy Roman Empire was neither holy, nor Roman, nor an empire, modern monetary theory, or MMT, is neither modern, nor mostly about money, nor a theory. Yet these days it is a favorite punching bag for mainstream economists.

MMT, which has been gaining support among high-profile Democrats, turns conventional economic policy on its head. Instead of leaving macroeconomic management to the interest-rate-setting committee of the Federal Reserve, MMTers believe it is best handled by government spending and taxation. The most provocative claim of the theory is that government deficits don't matter in themselves for countries -- such as the U.S. -- that borrow in their own currencies.

This claim prompts a standard attack: that under MMT, governments will spend so much more than they tax they spark runaway inflation. Yet MMTers say governments should act to prevent inflation, if necessary by raising taxes.

Many of the attackers also accuse MMTers of failing to understand how money works, even though MMT describes the monetary system the same way as the world's big central banks.

It is worth it for investors and voters to come to grips with MMT's seemingly arcane views. Its claims are going to underlie many of the economic differences among Democratic candidates in the primaries. Left-wing supporters of a jobs guarantee, Medicare for all and the Green New Deal all invoke MMT.

The core tenets of MMT, and the closest it gets to a theory, are that the economy and inflation should be managed through fiscal policy, not monetary policy, and that government should put the unemployed to work. Instead of the Fed cutting rates in a recession, the government should spend more; rather than raise rates during a boom, the government should raise taxes (or spend less).

MMTers are probably right that changes to taxes and spending ripple through the economy more quickly than interest-rate changes and have more predictable effects.

Where I think MMT gets it wrong -- and where the critics have a point with their cries of "hyperinflation!" -- is the politics. This shouldn't really be a surprise, because MMT is essentially a political project; right-wing MMTers are vanishingly scarce.

Still, MMT provides an admirably clear exposition of how money works, which should act as a useful reminder for those who still think as though money is tied to gold.

The simple and wrong way that many think about money is that the supply is limited. Central banks and government create a stock of high-powered "base" money. Commercial banks can then multiply this up into loans thanks to the magic of fractional reserve banking. False assumptions that flow from this way of thinking are that banks collect deposits before lending them out, and that the bigger the government deficit, the higher interest rates will automatically be.

In fact, commercial banks create deposits when they make loans, and they aren't limited by the amount of base money. Central banks attempt to manage the economy and encourage or discourage bank lending by controlling the price of base money, the interest rate, while providing whatever quantity of it is needed to maintain that price. Since central banks adopted quantitative easing, the quantity matters even less, and the interest the Fed pays banks on the excess reserves they hold with it now sets the base price.

The Treasury has a special place in this system thanks to its account at the Fed. When the Treasury spends money, it pays banks with Fed reserves; when it collects taxes or issues debt, these reserves go down. The more reserves banks have, the lower the interest rate will be if nothing is done by the central bank, at least in the pre-QE world, so if the Treasury just financed itself from the Fed, deficits would mechanically push interest rates down.

MMTers make a song and dance about explaining how money works, which is helpful but shouldn't be controversial, since the central banks agree.

MMT then moves on to argue that since money works like this, the government should just finance itself from the Fed. Ta-da! Free money. Under the current system, the Fed would respond by jacking up rates to offset the inflationary effects of increased government spending.

Handily, MMT wants to kill off monetary policy. MMTers argue that government spending and taxation are more effective ways to keep inflation down, and often also propose direct interventions such as wage and price controls.

They are in tune with the times. Pretty much everyone has noticed that monetary policy hasn't worked well since the financial crisis. Interest rates were at zero in the U.S. for seven years, and are still negative in Europe and Japan, yet inflation was below the 2% target for most of that period. Warnings that QE would be dangerously inflationary proved mistaken.

"The idea that putting up interest rates stifles inflation is not very well founded theoretically and not very well founded empirically," says Prof. William Mitchell of Australia's University of Newcastle, co-author of the first MMT macroeconomics textbook.

Here is where I have a problem: It is true that monetary policy comes with long and variable lags before its effect is felt, that it isn't very effective when rates fall to zero and that it is a blunt tool. But it has the enormous advantage of making macroeconomic decisions at arm's length from party politics.

MMTers first argue that central banks take quasipolitical actions all the time. Second, argues Prof. Mitchell, we should be ready to trust the politicians with the economy. If they bribe voters with deficit spending that results in inflation, voters can punish them at the ballot box.

"A government can't do that much damage within one electoral cycle," Prof. Mitchell told me. "If our politicians misbehave we ultimately can make them pay."

Yet inflation depends not only on government spending and interest rates, but also on expectations of inflation. The real job of central banks is to instill trust so that when there is an inflation shock such as a big oil price move, people expect that inflation will come back to target. Convince people that inflation will be 2% and you are a long way toward keeping it roughly around that level.

Put politicians in charge and the macroeconomy will be even more subject to the electoral cycle than it already is. In my view, that is the biggest problem with MMT, but it is essentially an argument about politics, not economics.