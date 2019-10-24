Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What Phony Eddie Rispone's Saying: Nothing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/24/2019 | 05:36pm EDT

Louisiana gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone is running into a problem: he's too toxic to appear on the campaign trail.

Eddie Rispone is largely absent from the campaign trail. In August, Rispone skipped 'two of the higher-profile events gubernatorial candidates typically attend.' He skipped the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival, which is known as a 'regular stop' for gubernatorial candidates.

Rispone is scared to talk about how much of a disaster his Jindal-inspired policy plans would be for Louisiana. Rispone seems 'determined to avoid policy specifics as much as possible.' Today, American Press columnist Jim Beam said of Rispone, 'As that famous hamburger commercial asked, 'Where's the beef?'' The conservative publisher of the Ouachita Citizen even excoriated Rispone for his lack of details and called on Rispone to speak up.

Is Rispone's campaign afraid of what he would say at a forum? Maybe that's why Rispone has skipped forums held by the Louisiana Sheriffs' Association, Louisiana Municipal Association, and the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. Rispone, the so-called business candidate from Baton Rouge, was even too chicken to attend a Baton Rouge Area Chamber forum. This week, Rispone indefinitely postponed a criminal justice roundtable he was supposed to hold.

What is the Rispone campaign's go-to answer? No comment.

  • 'Rispone's campaign did not respond to messages seeking comment Tuesday.' [The Advocate, 10/15/19]
  • 'His campaign did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.' [The Advocate, 10/17/19]
  • 'Rispone's campaign did not respond to messages seeking comment Thursday.' [The Advocate, 10/17/19]
  • 'Rispone's campaign didn't immediately respond to questions about whether the Republican candidate, a longtime GOP political donor making his first bid for elected office, is concerned that Abraham's voters will shun Rispone.' [AP, 10/21/19]

And this isn't new for Rispone-his campaign has been without comment for months.

'Eddie Rispone is evasive about what he would do for Louisiana,' said DGA Communications Director David Turner. 'Rispone is absent from the trail because he knows just how unpopular his Jindal agenda is. Rispone may be scared to talk about his plans to take away health care for 300,000 Louisianans and drastically cut higher education, but Louisiana voters won't be fooled by a phony like Eddie Rispone.'

Share

Disclaimer

DGA - Democratic Governors Association published this content on 24 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2019 21:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:14pAlbemarle cuts 2019 forecast on lithium price pressure
RE
06:05pAmazon's gloomy holiday forecast misses estimates, shares fall 7%
RE
06:05pAmazon's gloomy holiday forecast misses estimates, shares fall 7%
RE
06:04pCitigroup names Jane Fraser as president
RE
06:02pMassachusetts accuses Exxon in lawsuit of climate change deceit
RE
06:01pWalmart pulls 22-ounce J&J baby powder from shelves - CNBC
RE
05:58pU.S. Government Bonds Slip
DJ
05:54pIntel data center rebound eases U.S.-China trade war worries
RE
05:54pPence backs Hong Kong protests in China speech, slams NBA and Nike
RE
05:51pCVS, Rite Aid pull all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from stores
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. : CASTLIGHT: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
2MAXLINEAR, INC. : MAXLINEAR: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
3Global Air Filter Cartridges Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with 3M and DAIKIN INDUSTRIES | Tech..
4OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Oil States Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results of Operations
5CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Vinyl Acetate Monomer Price Increases

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group