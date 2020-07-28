|
What Railroads Haul: Food & Farm Products
07/28/2020 | 02:11pm EDT
The U.S. agricultural sector is the most efficient in the world, and railroads' scale helps make that possible. For example, one railcar can hold enough wheat to make more than 250,000 loaves of bread; one railcar of corn is enough for the lifetime feeding requirements of 37,000 chickens.
America's farmers are huge exporters - in a typical year, grain exports are equivalent to around 30% of U.S. grain production. That couldn't happen without railroads, which connect our nation's primary crop producing areas with ports hundreds or thousands of miles away. Railroads account for well over a third of U.S. grain export movements, according to the USDA.
Combined, the nearly 4 million carloads of farm, food and related products shipped each year by America's railroads equal around 14% of total U.S.
Key Takeaways
Without railroads, it would be impossible to keep the shelves in our grocery stores full.
In a typical year, railroads haul more than 1.6 million carloads of grain and other farm products; 1.6 million carloads of food products; and several hundred thousand carloads of fertilizers and the raw materials that go into making them.
Combined, the nearly four million carloads of farm, food and related products shipped each year by America's railroads equal around 14% of total U.S. rail carloads.
U.S. Rail Carloads of Food- and Farm-Related Products*
rail carloads.
|
• Grain, Fresh Fruits & Vegetables: According
|
to the USDA, railroads account for around
|
25% of U.S. grain movements. In a typical
|
year, railroads also ship some 65,000
|
carloads of fresh fruits and vegetables,
|
thanks to refrigerated rail cars (also known as
|
"reefers") that allow the transportation of
|
perishable food products. Refrigeration
|
technology has evolved over the years;
|
today, cryogenic refrigeration equipment on
Corn
Wheat Soybeans Other grain
Fresh fruits & vegetables Other farm products Agricultural chemicals Phosphate rock Crude sulphur Grain mill products Soybean oil & meal
Beverages & extracts Canned & preserved foods Dried distillers grains Meat products Sugar Other food products Ethanol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
667,704
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
332,713
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In a typical year, U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
271,973
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
railroads haul around
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
145,464
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.6 million carloads of
|
|
|
54,502
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
farm products.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
88,278
|
|
|
|
|
Each year, U.S. railroads haul
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
167,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
131,112
|
|
|
around 345,000 carloads of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fertilizers and related products.
|
|
23,034
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
395,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
242,805
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
208,704
|
|
Each year, U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
142,128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
railroads haul around
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93,882
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.6 million carloads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
72,236
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of food products.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55,468
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
284,449
383,396
*Carloads except ethanol are 2019 originations for U.S. Class I railroads. Figures may not include some intermodal shipments. Source: AAR (FCS), STB Waybill Sample
Food Products: Railroads transport some 1.6 million carloads of food products in a typical year, including around 400,000 carloads of grain mill products (such as corn syrup, flour, animal feed, pet food and more); 240,000 carloads of processed soybeans, mainly soybean meal and soybean oil; 210,000 carloads of beverages and extracts; 150,000 carloads of canned and prepared foods; 72,000 carloads of meat and poultry products; and 450,000 carloads of other miscellaneous food products.
Agricultural Chemicals: Railroads move around 175,000 carloads of fertilizers and other agricultural chemicals in a typical year, as well as a couple hundred thousand carloads of minerals used as raw materials for fertilizer production, including potash, crude sulphur, and phosphate rock.
Ethanol: Most ethanol produced in the United States comes from corn; railroads shipped more than 377,000 carloads of ethanol in 2018, equivalent to 67% of U.S. ethanol production.
|
July 2020
|
|
|
Disclaimer
AAR - Association of American Railroads published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 18:10:01 UTC
|
|