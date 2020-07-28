Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What Railroads Haul: Food & Farm Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 02:11pm EDT

What Railroads Haul: Food & Farm Products

The U.S. agricultural sector is the most efficient in the world, and railroads' scale helps make that possible. For example, one railcar can hold enough wheat to make more than 250,000 loaves of bread; one railcar of corn is enough for the lifetime feeding requirements of 37,000 chickens.

America's farmers are huge exporters - in a typical year, grain exports are equivalent to around 30% of U.S. grain production. That couldn't happen without railroads, which connect our nation's primary crop producing areas with ports hundreds or thousands of miles away. Railroads account for well over a third of U.S. grain export movements, according to the USDA.

Combined, the nearly 4 million carloads of farm, food and related products shipped each year by America's railroads equal around 14% of total U.S.

Key Takeaways

  • Without railroads, it would be impossible to keep the shelves in our grocery stores full.
  • In a typical year, railroads haul more than 1.6 million carloads of grain and other farm products; 1.6 million carloads of food products; and several hundred thousand carloads of fertilizers and the raw materials that go into making them.
  • Combined, the nearly four million carloads of farm, food and related products shipped each year by America's railroads equal around 14% of total U.S. rail carloads.

U.S. Rail Carloads of Food- and Farm-Related Products*

rail carloads.

Grain, Fresh Fruits & Vegetables: According

to the USDA, railroads account for around

25% of U.S. grain movements. In a typical

year, railroads also ship some 65,000

carloads of fresh fruits and vegetables,

thanks to refrigerated rail cars (also known as

"reefers") that allow the transportation of

perishable food products. Refrigeration

technology has evolved over the years;

today, cryogenic refrigeration equipment on

Corn

Wheat Soybeans Other grain

Fresh fruits & vegetables Other farm products Agricultural chemicals Phosphate rock Crude sulphur Grain mill products Soybean oil & meal

Beverages & extracts Canned & preserved foods Dried distillers grains Meat products Sugar Other food products Ethanol

667,704

332,713

In a typical year, U.S.

271,973

railroads haul around

145,464

1.6 million carloads of

54,502

farm products.

88,278

Each year, U.S. railroads haul

167,612

131,112

around 345,000 carloads of

fertilizers and related products.

23,034

395,400

242,805

208,704

Each year, U.S.

142,128

railroads haul around

93,882

1.6 million carloads

72,236

of food products.

55,468

284,449

383,396

railcars is common.

*Carloads except ethanol are 2019 originations for U.S. Class I railroads. Figures may not include some intermodal shipments. Source: AAR (FCS), STB Waybill Sample

  • Food Products: Railroads transport some 1.6 million carloads of food products in a typical year, including around 400,000 carloads of grain mill products (such as corn syrup, flour, animal feed, pet food and more); 240,000 carloads of processed soybeans, mainly soybean meal and soybean oil; 210,000 carloads of beverages and extracts; 150,000 carloads of canned and prepared foods; 72,000 carloads of meat and poultry products; and 450,000 carloads of other miscellaneous food products.
  • Agricultural Chemicals: Railroads move around 175,000 carloads of fertilizers and other agricultural chemicals in a typical year, as well as a couple hundred thousand carloads of minerals used as raw materials for fertilizer production, including potash, crude sulphur, and phosphate rock.
  • Ethanol: Most ethanol produced in the United States comes from corn; railroads shipped more than 377,000 carloads of ethanol in 2018, equivalent to 67% of U.S. ethanol production.

July 2020

Sign up for AAR's newsletter at AAR.org/Signal

Disclaimer

AAR - Association of American Railroads published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 18:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:37pU.S. CDC reports 4,280,135 coronavirus cases
RE
02:36pRBC cuts ties with Canada's WE Charity following review
RE
02:36pMAPFRE S A : The key to the European agreement doesn't lie in the European agreement
PU
02:16pPIG MARKET UPDATE 28th JULY
PU
02:16pCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
02:11pWHAT RAILROADS HAUL : Food & Farm Products
PU
02:11pWHAT RAILROADS HAUL : Motor Vehicles & Parts
PU
02:08pVirgin Galactic shows off new space plane's cabin
RE
02:06pBANK OF CANADA : Will exchange-traded funds shape the future of bond dealing?
PU
02:00pBiden to Urge Role for Federal Reserve to Address Racial Wealth Gap
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Wirecard Was Fined By Visa, Mastercard -- WSJ
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : 1st Half Operating Profit Missed But..
3INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
4MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : 2Q20 Earnings Release
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall St stumbles as stimulus talks loom; 3M, McDonald's disappoint

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group