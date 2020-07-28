What Railroads Haul: Food & Farm Products

The U.S. agricultural sector is the most efficient in the world, and railroads' scale helps make that possible. For example, one railcar can hold enough wheat to make more than 250,000 loaves of bread; one railcar of corn is enough for the lifetime feeding requirements of 37,000 chickens.

America's farmers are huge exporters - in a typical year, grain exports are equivalent to around 30% of U.S. grain production. That couldn't happen without railroads, which connect our nation's primary crop producing areas with ports hundreds or thousands of miles away. Railroads account for well over a third of U.S. grain export movements, according to the USDA.

Combined, the nearly 4 million carloads of farm, food and related products shipped each year by America's railroads equal around 14% of total U.S.