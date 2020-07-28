Log in
07/28/2020 | 02:11pm EDT

What Railroads Haul: Motor Vehicles & Parts

Freight railroads offer North American automakers safe and reliable rail service, laying the groundwork for continued growth and vehicle sales that span the globe. No matter where the plants are located, the rail network is the backbone of the auto supply chain. In fact, railroads are involved in all stages of auto manufacturing. For example, they move iron ore and coke needed to make steel; deliver semi-finished goods to manufacturing plants where they are used to produce auto parts; and move finished parts and final vehicles.

Railroads are a "heavy hauler" serving many customers.

The North American auto industry includes manufacturing facilities located throughout the continent. Railroads serve most of the 70-plus automobile manufacturing plants across North America, Railroads move big volumes, long distances, safely and reliably. For a single manufacturing plant that serves an entire continent, it would be impossible to be successful without using rail.

In recent years, U.S. Class I railroads have hauled an average of

1.4 million carloads of assembled motor vehicles., In addition, freight rail hauls hundreds of thousands of carloads and intermodal containers of auto parts from suppliers to automobile manufacturing plants.

Key Takeaways

  • Each year, freight rail moves nearly 75% of the new cars and light trucks purchased in the U.S. In 2019, railroads moved 1.8 million carloads of motor vehicles and parts.
  • In 2019, automakers sold 17 million cars and light trucks in the United States, an achievement made possible by freight rail and the larger integrated transportation network.
  • Today, huge quantities of auto parts move in intermodal trains, taking advantage of intermodal's reliability, high productivity and cost effectiveness.
  • In 2019, U.S. companies exported more than $52.3 billion in autos and auto parts to Canada and more than $36 billion to Mexico.

Railroads continually invest and innovate to maximize

efficiency and meet customer needs.

Automobiles must arrive at the dealer in pristine condition. To

meet this customer need, railroads have purchased new

autoracks - railcars specifically designed to transport finished

vehicles from assembly plant to destination - and upgraded old

ones.

These purchases have included thousands of traditional

autoracks with innovative new designs, as well as thousands

more that can be converted from two to three levels to

accommodate different types of automobiles. Unlike traditional

Example of an autorack.

autoracks, these new rail cars can accommodate pickups, SUVs

and sedans, which means they keep moving even when

consumer tastes in vehicles change.

Railroads have also continued to invest heavily in their privately

owned and maintained 140,000-mile network to continue

meeting the needs of their auto customers. For example, to

better serve new facilities in the southeast United States and in

Mexico, railroads have raised tunnel clearances on many lines in

the region so they can accommodate the newest autorack

designs, and millions of dollars have been invested in facilities

specifically designed to handle automobiles.

July 2020

Sign up for AAR's newsletter at AAR.org/Signal

Disclaimer

AAR - Association of American Railroads published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 18:10:01 UTC
