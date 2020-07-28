What Railroads Haul: Motor Vehicles & Parts

Freight railroads offer North American automakers safe and reliable rail service, laying the groundwork for continued growth and vehicle sales that span the globe. No matter where the plants are located, the rail network is the backbone of the auto supply chain. In fact, railroads are involved in all stages of auto manufacturing. For example, they move iron ore and coke needed to make steel; deliver semi-finished goods to manufacturing plants where they are used to produce auto parts; and move finished parts and final vehicles.

Railroads are a "heavy hauler" serving many customers.

The North American auto industry includes manufacturing facilities located throughout the continent. Railroads serve most of the 70-plus automobile manufacturing plants across North America, Railroads move big volumes, long distances, safely and reliably. For a single manufacturing plant that serves an entire continent, it would be impossible to be successful without using rail.

In recent years, U.S. Class I railroads have hauled an average of

1.4 million carloads of assembled motor vehicles., In addition, freight rail hauls hundreds of thousands of carloads and intermodal containers of auto parts from suppliers to automobile manufacturing plants.