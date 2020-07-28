Log in
What Railroads Haul: Paper & Wood

07/28/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

What Railroads Haul: Wood & Paper Products

The United States is a leading consumer of wood and paper products as well as a leading global producer, thanks to plentiful raw materials, a highly skilled workforce and efficient transportation.

Railroads play a major role in delivering wood and paper products, from the lumber to build houses to the cardboard boxes used for e-commerce. Producers and consumers of wood and paper products rely on railroads because of railroads' cost effectiveness, reliability, and global and nationwide reach.

  • International Trade: Many of the wood and paper products consumed in the United States are shipped by rail from Canada. These international shipments are just one example of how America's freight railroads are crucial to international trade, America's economy and everyday life.
  • New Homes: Freight rail movements are largely dependent on the demand for the products railroads haul. For example, most lumber consumed in the U.S. is used to build new homes, and much of that lumber moves by rail. In fact, rail shipments of lumber are so integral to new home construction that rail carloads of lumber are considered a key indicator of housing market health.
  • Heavy Hauler: Lumber is often transported on centerbeam flatcars while paper products usually move in boxcars. A standard centerbeam can carry close to 200,000 pounds of lumber or other construction material such as wallboard. One centerbeam can carry enough framing lumber for five and a half new homes.

Key Takeaways

  • Producers and consumers of wood and paper products rely on railroads because of railroads' cost effectiveness, reliability, and global and nationwide reach.
  • Combined, wood and paper products account for around 1.2 million carloads each year, equal to about 4% of total U.S. rail carloads.
  • In a typical year, U.S. Class I railroads haul an average of about 430,000 carloads of lumber and wood products and 780,000 carloads of pulp and paper products, including about:
    • 200,000 carloads of lumber and dimension stock and 34,000 carloads of millwork, plywood and veneer.
    • 62,000 carloads of pulpwood logs and wood chips and 220,000+ carloads of various types of paper.
    • 250,000 carloads of paperboard, pulpboard, and fiberboard.
    • More than 260,000 combined carloads of paperboard containers, pulp products, and converted paperboard products.

U.S. Housing Starts vs. Rail Carloads of Lumber*

U.S. Rail Carloads of Wood & Paper Products*

2,000

400,000

Lumber & dimension stock

196,733

1,750

Total housing starts (000s, left scale)

350,000

Wood chips

40,449

Each year, U.S. railroads

1,500

300,000

Plywood, veneer, millwork

32,277

haul around 420,000

Rail carloads of lumber* (right scale)

carloads of lumber and

Pulpwood logs

12,151

wood products.

1,250

250,000

Other wood products

134,914

1,000

200,000

Paperboard, pulpboard, fiberboard

249,900

750

150,000

Paper

215,170

500

100,000

Paperboard containers

74,573

Each year, U.S.

250

50,000

Converted paper & paperboard

103,119

railroads haul some

750,000 carloads of

0

0

Pulp mill products

87,137

paper products.

'06 '07 '08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19

Building paper

13,292

*Carloads are U.S. Class I terminated carloads of sawmill and planing mill products (STCC

*Carloads are 2019 terminations for U.S. Class I railroads. Figures may not include some

242) and millwork, veneer, and plywood (STCC 243). Source: AAR, Census Bureau

intermodal shipments. Source: AAR Freight Commodity Statistics

July 2020

Sign up for AAR's newsletter at AAR.org/Signal

Disclaimer

AAR - Association of American Railroads published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 18:15:03 UTC
