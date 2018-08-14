What They’re Saying: “U.S. Senator Dean Heller – Strong Advocate for Fighting Against Domestic Violence”

Heller Visits with Nevadans in Reno, Lake Tahoe, and Boulder City During August Work Period

WASHINGTON - During the August work period, U.S. Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) met with Nevadans across the state. Heller, who introduced the bipartisan Pet and Women Safety (PAWS) Act and was described by Channel 4 Reno as a 'strong advocate for fighting against domestic violence, visited Noah's Animal House (NAH), a full service pet shelter to assist animals from homes experiencing domestic violence in Reno, Nevada. Earlier in the week, Heller kicked off Grow With Google, a free, one-day event in Reno, Nevada that reportedly drew more than 650 Nevadans, including small businesses, students, educators, and entrepreneurs who were interested in strengthening their digital skills. On Tuesday, he hosted the bipartisan 22nd Annual Lake Tahoe Summit in Incline Village, Nevada, and the following day he visited with several veterans and staff members during the Nevada State Veterans Home 16th anniversary celebration. A strong advocate for the completion of the I-11 project, Heller also celebrated the grand opening of Interstate-11 with hundreds of Nevadans in Boulder City, Nevada. Coverage of these events from Nevada media outlets is available below.

Heller Tours Noah's Animal House

By Issmar Ventura

U.S. Senator Dean Heller visited Noah's Animal House in Reno on Friday, August 10.

The animal house, is a full-service pet shelter to assist animals from homes experiencing domestic violence.

Heller, along with U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), introduced the Pet and Women Safety Act (PAWS) Act, bipartisan legislation that protects victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and dating violence from emotional and psychological trauma caused by violence against their pets. Earlier this summer, the legislation passed the U.S. Senate as part of the Senate's farm bill.

The senator has a long history of introducing and championing proposals to fund and authorize programs to aid domestic violence survivors and their dependents. Earlier this year he introduced legislation to reauthorize the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA). In 2013 he helped pass into law the re-authorization of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

Last year, Heller attended the groundbreaking of Noah's Animal House. Their mission is to keep the entire family united as they transition out of an abusive situation and to eliminate one barrier of leaving a domestic violence situation by ensuring the pet can remain with the family.

NAH Reno opened its 1,300-square foot building in February to accommodate up to 36 pets on the campus next door to the Domestic Violence Resource Center's transitional housing facility.



'In both Reno and Las Vegas, Noah's Animal House is doing incredible work by allowing victims to bring their pets with them to a shelter,' Senator Heller said.

NAH's founder, Staci Alonso, was also present for the tour.

'Noah's Animal House is fortunate to have Senator Dean Heller in our corner, fighting not only for our shelter, but also to help us carry out our mission of supporting domestic violence survivors,' Alonso said.



Heller Hosts the Bipartisan 22nd Annual Lake Tahoe Summit

Lawmakers Gather for 22nd Annual Lake Tahoe Summit



Lawmakers discuss ways to keep Tahoe clear

By Valentina Bonaparte

Keeping Tahoe clear is the topic of discussion on both sides of the aisle.

'It's really important for you to know that you have a pretty aggressive team advocating for you in the Senate and the House,' said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, (R) Alaska.

The 22nd annual Tahoe Summit brought politicians, scientists and the private sector together to discuss funding and ways to keep Tahoe safe from invasive species and wildfires.

'We have 10 million acres of burn a year in the United States and about 1.2 million a year is in the state of Nevada and that prevention makes a big difference in our state,' said Sen. Dean Heller (R) Nevada.

Alert Tahoe tracked more than 100 fires in 2017 and will expand its operations, thanks to new funding.



Fox 5: Lawmakers Discuss Wildfire Risks at Lake Tahoe Summit

Western wildfires cast cloud on annual Lake Tahoe Summit

By Colton Lochhead

The summit's host this year, Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller, took a lighter tone, but the wildfires that have ravaged the two neighboring states could not be ignored.

Heller noted that last year's fire season was one of the worst on record for the Silver State, with nearly 1.2 million acres burned.

And given that Nevada and California both have seen enormous wildfires this summer - the Martin Fire in Nevada burned more than 435,000 acres while the Mendocino Complex Fire currently burning northwest of Sacramento has topped 290,000, overtaking last year's Thomas Fire for the biggest in state history - the outlook for 2018 is bleak.

'That's why it's so important that Lake Tahoe has the resources to prevent and suppress fires,' Heller said, while also announcing $226,000 in new funding that will go toward installing the final wildfire cameras in the Alert Tahoe camera system. Those cameras are placed on peaks across Nevada so that fire officials, as well as the general public, can look for the early signs of fires in hopes of putting them out quickly.

The full story is available HERE.

Heller Addresses Nevadans During Interstate 11 Grand Opening

Nation's newest freeway, 15-mile stretch of I-11, ready to roll

By Art Marroquin

'I think we can all say that all roads lead to Boulder City, and here's a perfect example of this,' Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., said during the news conference.

'The purpose of this is to create good-paying jobs … but the second thing, as important is to create commerce and economic growth,' Heller said. 'We want this growth to continue, and it can't continue without great infrastructure projects like this.'

The full story is available HERE.

Heller Speaks at Grow with Google Event

Grow with Google makes stop in downtown Reno

Senator Dean Heller also spoke at the event, and mentioned just how much growth Nevada was seeing, saying Nevada is second in the country behind only South Carolina in net migration.

'Right now if you want to do business the state of Nevada is open for it,' he said. 'I'm pleased to see this kind of growth. This is not short term growth, but long term growth for the state of Nevada.'

