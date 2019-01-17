What We Think it Takes to be a Customers' Choice

InfoSec Institute named a January 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training

Coming out of a year with record revenue and workforce growth, InfoSec Institute is starting 2019 by announcing it is a January 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training for its SecurityIQ training platform.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinctions are based on both quantity and quality of reviews written by the product users.

“Our success is built on a foundation of constant innovation driven by what our clients tell us they need,” said Jack Koziol, InfoSec Institute CEO. “This Gartner distinction is based on our clients’ opinion of our products and the service they receive. We think that makes being a Customers’ Choice all the more gratifying.”

InfoSec Institute, also recognized as a November 2018 Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training for SecurityIQ, integrates security awareness training, phishing simulations and personalized learning in one platform to drop organizational phishing susceptibility rates and motivate behavioral change. The platform features 1,000s of realistic phishing templates and more than 500 interactive training modules in 32 languages.

InfoSec Institute is rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on Gartner Peer Insights based on more than 136 client reviews for SecurityIQ.* Reviews include:

“This vendor is excellent. I have worked with many in the past [and] no one else is as ready to help as the SecurityIQ team. I can always count on them to provide amazing service.” — Associate Security Analyst in Finance

“We were looking for a product to replace our present vendor for Phish testing. What we found with SecurityIQ is a platform that does so much more than that, it’s a robust platform that takes care of all our security awareness and testing. I am very impressed by all the updates and new content that comes out almost weekly.” — Director of Information Security in Manufacturing

“Their engineering team was willing to work with us to provide custom content and UI. Implementation was a breeze and they walked me through step-by-step on setting up our first campaign.” — Senior Information Security Engineer in Finance

In 2018, InfoSec Institute experienced record growth, achieving 38 percent revenue growth for SecurityIQ, posting the company’s 18th consecutive year of profitability and doubling its workforce. The number of SecurityIQ students has increased 115 percent in 2018 and more than 160,000 students have been trained since the company’s inception in 2004.

