Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

What Were Corporate Executives' & Leading Consultants' Facilities Plans for 2020?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

Area Development’s 34th Annual Corporate Survey and 16th Annual Consultants Survey were conducted in early January and, therefore, reflect the respondents’ expectations for new facilities and site selection priorities at that time.

Of the 100 corporate respondents, 53 percent represent manufacturing firms and 6 percent distribution/logistics operations. Sixty percent of the respondent companies employ fewer than 100 people, and 45 percent of the Corporate Survey respondents said they plan to open new facilities within the next five years, although about three quarters said neither the USMCA nor Phase 1 China trade agreement will affect their 2020 facility plans.

In contrast, of the 60 consultant respondents, more than half said their clients’ future facility plans would be affected by the USMCA and the Phase 1 China trade deal. Interestingly, nearly 70 percent of the responding consultants work with clients having 500 or more employees, and more than 80 percent are working with manufacturing firms.

Highway accessibility is ranked as the #1 site selection factor by the Corporate Survey respondents, followed by availability of skilled labor and labor costs. The respondents to our Consultants Survey rank the same three factors as most important, but in a slightly different order: #1 is availability of skilled labor, followed by labor costs, and then highway accessibility.

As in past years, southern regions will garner the largest share of all the respondents’ planned new domestic facilities. Interestingly, Asia and Mexico will receive about a quarter each of the corporate respondents’ new foreign establishments. Canada, Mexico, and Asia will each receive 16 percent of the consultants’ clients’ new projects.

A full review of this year’s Corporate and Consultants Surveys can be found in the Q1/2020 issue of Area Development and online at areadevelopment.com/survey.

Area Development is published quarterly and also maintains several highly visited websites, which can be reached at www.areadevelopment.com. It also has produced more than 50 Best Practices Consultants Forums for economic developers since 2006.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:17pMcEwen Mining Provides Operations Update and Withdraws Production Guidance Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
GL
01:17pDiligent Offers Free Access to ‘Community by Diligent' for K-12 Public School Districts to Ensure Connectivity with Their Communities During Crisis
BU
01:16pINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Statement on News Reports Related to Transactions by Jeffrey Sprecher and Sen. Kelly Loeffler
BU
01:15pGREENMOBILITY A/S : update regarding impact of Covid-19
AQ
01:15pVolkswagen tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight
RE
01:14pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : BlackRock, Inc. notifies qualified shareholding in EDP
PU
01:14pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : A message from our SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Ryan Green
PU
01:14pEIFFAGE FOUNDATION : solidarity food truck to provide employment for people facing extreme difficulties in Lille
PU
01:14pPERFICIENT : Modern Healthcare Recognizes Perficient as Key Healthcare Consulting Leader
BU
01:14pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
4INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : Inditex considers 25,000 temporary layoffs in Spain
5TOTAL : RENEWABLES : Total Expands in Wind Power in France with the acquisition of Global Power Wind France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group