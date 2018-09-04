Log in
What Women Expect from Digital Wealth Management in 2018 - Global Survey in Five Key Wealth Management Markets: US, UK, France, Germany, and Switzerland - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/04/2018 | 10:13am CEST

The "What Women Expect from Digital Wealth Management - Global Survey in Five Key Wealth Management Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital wealth management offerings must specifically address the needs of female clients, needs that differ in many important aspects from those of male high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

Digital services tailored to female HNWIs offer significant opportunities for wealth managers and this report provides strategic and practical advice on how wealth managers can employ the right digital tools and channels to reach this highly important client segment.

It identifies their preferred devices and communication channels and mobile app features for financial matters and analyzes the women's awareness of and openness toward robo-advisors, as well as the main features they expect. The report compares the female findings with those of the male respondents to explore the specifications of the female sample.

In addition, the report offers a detailed analysis of the country findings for the US, the UK, France, Germany, and Switzerland.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Methodology

3.0 Survey Results

3.1 Summary Of Empirical Findings

Preferences For Devices And Communication Channels

3.2 Mobile Usage Patterns

Concerns Wealth Managers Must Address

Being Able To Analyze Young Women'S Spending Behavior Is Essential

3.3 What Women Think About Robo-Advisors

Level Of Awareness Of Robo-Advisors

Importance Of Human Interaction

Robo-Advisors Are Used For Keeping Track Of Investments

3.4 Country-Specific Findings

How Women's Tastes For Devices And Digital Interaction Differ By Countries

Reasons For Declining To Use Wealth Management Apps Are Diverse

Women Use Their Wealth Management Apps For Different Purposes

Awareness Of And Openness Toward Robos Differ

Gender Gap Varies Depending On The Topic

US

UK

France

Germany

Switzerland

4.0 Ten Steps To Winning The Female Digital Wealth Client

5.0 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mqmqcx/what_women_expect?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
