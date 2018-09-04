What Women Expect from Digital Wealth Management in 2018 - Global Survey in Five Key Wealth Management Markets: US, UK, France, Germany, and Switzerland - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "What
Women Expect from Digital Wealth Management - Global Survey in Five Key
Wealth Management Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Digital wealth management offerings must specifically address the needs
of female clients, needs that differ in many important aspects from
those of male high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).
Digital services tailored to female HNWIs offer significant
opportunities for wealth managers and this report provides strategic and
practical advice on how wealth managers can employ the right digital
tools and channels to reach this highly important client segment.
It identifies their preferred devices and communication channels and
mobile app features for financial matters and analyzes the women's
awareness of and openness toward robo-advisors, as well as the main
features they expect. The report compares the female findings with those
of the male respondents to explore the specifications of the female
sample.
In addition, the report offers a detailed analysis of the country
findings for the US, the UK, France, Germany, and Switzerland.
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Methodology
3.0 Survey Results
3.1 Summary Of Empirical Findings
Preferences For Devices And Communication Channels
3.2 Mobile Usage Patterns
Concerns Wealth Managers Must Address
Being Able To Analyze Young Women'S Spending Behavior Is Essential
3.3 What Women Think About Robo-Advisors
Level Of Awareness Of Robo-Advisors
Importance Of Human Interaction
Robo-Advisors Are Used For Keeping Track Of Investments
3.4 Country-Specific Findings
How Women's Tastes For Devices And Digital Interaction Differ By
Countries
Reasons For Declining To Use Wealth Management Apps Are Diverse
Women Use Their Wealth Management Apps For Different Purposes
Awareness Of And Openness Toward Robos Differ
Gender Gap Varies Depending On The Topic
US
UK
France
Germany
Switzerland
4.0 Ten Steps To Winning The Female Digital Wealth Client
5.0 Appendix
