What You Need to Know About the New Tax Law (Now That You're Doing Your Taxes) -- Journal Report

By Laura Saunders

It's time for Americans to meet the new tax law.

Congress raced forward in late 2017 to enact the largest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in three decades. But because most changes took effect in January 2018, taxpayers are now filing their first returns based on the new law.

And what are many of them feeling? For starters, confused.

For instance, some people, including politicians, have recently taken to social media to lament lower tax refunds this year -- though many filers who are getting reduced refunds also got a tax cut. The social-media complaints prompted the Treasury Department to take the unusual step of tweeting that reports of a reduction in Internal Revenue Service early tax returns filed and refunds are "misleading" because they are based on just a few days of data.

Other filers are worried about the new $10,000 limit on write-offs for state and local taxes (SALT), although many of them don't need to be. Still others, parents of younger children, are unaware that an expanded credit will cut their tax bills up to $2,000 per child. Many business owners don't know whether they qualify for a new 20% deduction for pass-through businesses.

To help with tax confusion, the reporters and editors of The Wall Street Journal have updated our popular tax guide to the new law first published last year. Provision by provision, it explains what individuals and business owners need to know for the current tax-filing season and for 2019. It also outlines corporate tax changes and their effects.

So don't panic. Here's a look at the important things to know and moves to consider.

Find out where you stand. This is a good year to speed up your tax preparation in order to see how the overhaul affected you. The complexity of the changes often makes it hard to guesstimate individual results.

Preparing early doesn't mean filing early. If you have a balance due, the deadline to pay is April 15, except in Massachusetts and Maine, where local holidays push it to April 17.

Don't confuse a lower refund with higher taxes. The overhaul cut individual income taxes for 65% of filers, raised them for 6%, and left them unchanged for the rest, according to the Tax Policy Center.

But in a key move, Treasury officials also cut withholding for employees and pension recipients in early 2018, which boosted take-home pay for up to 90% of workers. Knowing that this automatic change was imprecise, they also urged taxpayers to check their withholding and use an IRS calculator to fine-tune their own results. Few did.

As a result, many filers are receiving smaller refunds this year than in the past, and some who usually get refunds will have a balance due. Although they received a tax cut, it was reflected in paychecks through the year. These changes to refunds are providing unpleasant surprises to those who typically use them to help make major purchases or pay down debt.

See what changed. Compare your tax returns for 2017 and 2018, although the redesign of forms may make that difficult. Only by comparing how things have changed -- and why -- will you have a true sense as to what the new tax law meant for your bottom line and what you might do about it now or in the future.

Did your total taxes go up or down, and how does that compare with any change in your refund or balance due? Did you list deductions on Schedule A both last year and this year, or did you switch to the expanded standard deduction this year? If you switched, you're no longer getting a specific write-off for mortgage interest or charitable donations.

If you have younger children, perhaps you got an expanded tax credit of up to $2,000 per child for 2018. But if your dependents were 17 or older, such as a parent you support, you may owe more because the personal exemption was suspended.

Did you owe alternative minimum tax in 2017? If so, you probably also lost a chunk of state and local tax deductions already. This will often make the new $10,000 cap on SALT write-offs less costly than it would otherwise be.

Do you have a home-equity loan? In 2017, the interest on up to $100,000 of such debt was deductible, but for 2018 the write-off is greatly restricted.

Take steps to cope. If you're unhappy with your refund or balance due, change your 2019 withholding now to avoid the same situation next year. Just for this year, the IRS is waiving a penalty for many people whose withholding was too low.

If you can't pay a surprise tax bill by April 15, the IRS has an online payment plan for taxpayers who owe less than $50,000 and can pay within six years. The interest rate adjusts quarterly and is currently 6%.

Did you lose the value of deducting your charitable donations because you took the standard deduction? If you still want a tax break, consider "bunching" several years' gifts and making them in one year in order to get a write-off. Taxpayers age 70 1/2 and older can also benefit by making their donations from a traditional individual retirement account.

While you're coping with the overhaul's effects, here's another one to keep in mind: Most changes to individual provisions aren't permanent. Instead, they are set to expire at the end of 2025, which will bring a new round of tax disruptions.

Unless, of course, lawmakers decide to overhaul taxes in the meantime. In other words, get used to the confusion.

Ms. Saunders is a Wall Street Journal special writer in New York and author of the Tax Report column. Email her at laura.saunders@wsj.com.