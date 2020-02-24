Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

What are the Major Supply Chain Challenges Impacting the Automotive Industry? Request a FREE Proposal from SpendEdge for Comprehensive Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 10:20am EST

LONDON: SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on roadblocks in the supply chain of the automotive industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005573/en/

The automotive sector is considered to be one of the promising industries in terms of technological growth and innovation. But companies are exposed to several challenges that are related to the supply chain in one way or the other. The complexity of the supply chain makes it imperative for companies in the automotive industry to enhance their supply chain management systems. Strategic supply chain management, therefore, must be the top priority for organizations.

At SpendEdge, we understand that supply chain management is crucial for companies to strive in the market. Therefore, we have highlighted the key supply chain management challenges facing companies.

Top Supply Chain Challenges that are Impacting Automotive Industry

Overstocked inventories

Companies operating in the automotive industry at times undertake extensive production. This results in over-stocking, thereby, creating a major challenge for companies. Estimating the demand accurately and maintaining a balance in the product and supply could help companies make better production decisions.

Want to predict demand for the automotive category? Request free platform access to leverage our smart procurement solutions now and 1000+ procurement reports!

Rising recalls

Recalls in the automotive industry are associated with high costs. They not only tarnish the brand name and impact the reputation but disrupt the system. If the operations scale globally, then such supply chain risks have a higher risk of adverse consequences as the customer's safety is at stake. To know how you can better manage rising recalls and boost the brand value, get in touch with our experts now!

Just-in-time operations

Incorporating just-in-time strategies to the supply chain is a major challenge for companies in the automotive industry. Companies require complete visibility of each aspect of their supply chain and access to vital data to create a plan for future growth. Automating processes and improving visibility at each stage could help companies to minimize costs and other losses.

To know more about supply chain challenges in the automotive industry, read the complete article here!

You may also like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:33aKOJAMO PLC : CORRECTION: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
PU
10:33aGlobal gold reserves increase for tenth consecutive year
PU
10:33aLINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST : Monthly Update
PU
10:33aCigarette butts used as an inert substrate to grow ornamental plants
PU
10:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Early Redemption - MSBV - 24 Feb 2020
PU
10:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Issuer Call Notice XS1750057652
PU
10:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : GovCo - Annual Results 2019
PU
10:32aADVANCED DISPOSAL SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
10:32aAIR CANADA : announces establishment of Airframe Maintenance Centres of Excellence with AAR in Trois-Rivières and Avianor in Mirabel
AQ
10:32aGlobal Diabetic Pens Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with AstraZeneca Plc and Becton Dickinson and Co. | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
4CHINA DONGSHENG INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
5KOSPI : South Korean stocks shed 4% as spreading virus darkens growth outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group