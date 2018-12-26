What do the reviews of 5 million+ product lovers indicate will be hot in 2019?

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From unicorn and grey hair, to nude lips and vibrant eyeshadows, there’s no denying that 2018 was an exciting year for beauty. But what lays ahead for 2019?



Everyone who’s anyone is currently providing their predictions for the year ahead; but with a 5 million strong community of passionate consumers who have written 30 million+ product reviews (and growing!), Influenster has a finger on the pulse of what’s going to be hot (and what’s not) for the coming 12 months.

Delving deep into its treasure trove of reviews, Influenster has explored which product categories have seen dramatic increases or decreases in review numbers, and the relationship between these, to understand what really gets people talking as we move into 2019. If we had a crystal ball...

Au natural all the way - natural hair, makeup and brows will lead the way

Will 2019 finally be the year that we embrace our natural hair color? In the last 12 months, Influenster saw reviews for hair bleach and lighteners decrease by 48%, permanent hair color decrease by 34% and even semi-permanent hair color decrease by 25%.

Reviews of hair color removers and faders increased by a staggering 538%, proving we may finally be ready to say goodbye to the weird and wonderful hair colors of years past, and hello to the shade with which we were blessed.

This au naturale trend won’t just stop at hair as we’ll continue with the “no makeup, makeup” look into 2019. Thick, heavy makeup took a downturn in 2018 as Influenster saw reviews of foundation sticks decrease by 24% and powder foundation decrease by 40%. Surprisingly, we may also have ridden out the contouring wave as contouring product reviews were down a massive 54%. Sorry cheek bones.

On the other hand, tinted moisturizer reviews increased by a whopping 408% and translucent powders by 40%, as we strive for that flawless and healthy-looking glow for 2019. But before the makeup, proper skin pampering and preparation will also be a big trend: key for achieving that perfect, natural look. Reviews in facial sunscreen have soared by 90% and face masks by 138%, as we understand that it’s what’s underneath the makeup that really counts.

Bushy is still better in 2019 as Influenster saw a massive spike for tweezers and brow tools (up 185%), as we lust after that perfect boy brow. It looks like the falsie fad it also over, as reviews of false eyelashes were down 7% in the last year, proving once again that the au naturale look will be en vogue for the year ahead.

Finishing off this trend, nails will also be more natural for the year ahead. Reviews of products related to nail art decreased by 76%, while nail base coats (349%), polishes (66%) and top coats (466%) all shot up as people turn their attention (and dollars) to DIY manis and pedis.

Read all about it here first:

Want to get ahead of the curve and get your hands and faces on the must-have beauty products of 2019? Influenster has collated the most-searched beauty brands of 2018 and their fave products to match. Check them out below and get them in your basket before anyone else:

Anastasia Beverly Hills – 222,900 reviews

Dipbrow Pomade - 34,856 reviews

Too Faced - 366,167 reviews

Better Than Sex Mascara - 58,367 reviews

Tarte - 410,734 reviews

Shape Tape Contour Concealer - 36,963 reviews

Maybelline - 747,977 reviews

Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation - 52,207 reviews

Huda Beauty – 30,520 reviews

Liquid Matte Lipstick - 4,332 reviews

Morphe - 108,555 reviews

Morphe x Jaclyn Hill Eyeshadow Palette - 18,609 reviews

ColourPop - 197,366 reviews

Ultra Matte Lip - 44,371 reviews

Wet n Wild - 234,138 reviews

MegaGlo Highlighting Powder - 15,416 reviews

Fenty Beauty - 29,933 reviews

Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation - 9,149 reviews

Kat Von D Beauty - 234,696 reviews

Everlasting Liquid Lipstick - 53,163 reviews

For more information on the hot products of 2019, check out: https://www.influenster.com/article/influenster-most-searched-beauty-brands-of-2018

To access millions of products reviews, join the Influenster community and leave your own! Head on over to: www.influenster.com .

