What is Integrated Marketing and How Can Companies Leverage it to Boost ROI? | Infiniti Research

With the recent increase in advertising and other marketing campaigns, companies need to incorporate various forms of media to reach the widest possible audience. The demographics of these platforms vary substantially and makes it difficult for businesses to deliver their messages. Integrated marketing ensures that various marketing strategies align smoothly and communicate the same brand story across all channels.

What is integrated marketing and why do companies need it?

Integrated marketing is a strategic approach opted by companies to create a unified and interactive user experience with the brand/enterprise. Integrated marketing strategies cover all aspects of marketing such as advertising, sales promotion, public relations, direct marketing, and social media, through their respective mix of tactics, methods, channels, media, and activities to target specific audiences across all channels. An integrated marketing strategy helps companies to offer a user-centric and personalized experience to customers along with detailed insights into customer interests and behavior.

How to build and execute a comprehensive integrated marketing strategy?

Determine the correct metrics to track

Companies need to determine their objectives and follow the right metrics before analyzing the outcomes of their marketing campaigns. For instance, if the aim of any organization is to increase brand awareness, then they need to monitor their web page and traffic received from it. They need to analyze the type of content that is driving the attention of their audience and set their weekly or monthly targets accordingly.

Back up your strategy with marketing automation

Marketing automation helps businesses to effectively market their content across multiple online channels and automate repetitive tasks. This helps in better positioning of brands and increases conversion rates. Moreover, it helps organizations automate their processes and enhance the productivity of the organization.

Enhance your customer experience

Initially, integrated marketing was mainly considered for integration of channels, tactics, and the reinforcement of campaigns. However, the basic function of integrated marketing is to optimize customer experience and act upon it. This includes engaging with customers through the overall life cycle and journey.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

