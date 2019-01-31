What is the Real Cost of Cybercrime

Leading technology vendors, major mass media, and industry experts have recently corroborated the fact that cybercrime will cost approximately $6 trillion per year by 2021
. This just proves that cybercrime is the greatest threat not only for big corporations but for small businesses as well.
The prediction is based on the most prominent historical cybercrime figures including a drastic increase in organized hacker activities and the covering of cyber attacks.
• For the period of two years, ending in 2015, Russian hackers managed to steal about £650 million from the financial institutions worldwide.
• In 2013, Yahoo faced the biggest known breach of a company’s computer network that had affected 3 billion users’ accounts
. Such personal data as names, phone numbers, passwords, email addresses were stolen from the Internet giant. However, the company claimed that no bank details of users were taken.
• A collective of hackers calling themselves the “the Guardians of peace” stole around 100 terabytes of sensitive data from the major entertainment company, Sony Pictures. Data recovery has cost the company $100 million.
• The information of more than 83 million customers for JP Morgan was stolen by the group of hackers. The malefactors themselves call the incident “one of the largest thefts of financial-related data in history”. It is considered that hackers have made hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal profits.
• The world’s biggest hotel corporation, Marriot International, have also been exposed to a serious data breach. Customers details were revealed after a hack on Starwood room reservation network in 2014. 327 million users fell victim
to data theft. Their passport numbers, date of birth, email addresses, and gender were revealed.
These days we witness a great evolution of cybercrime. The World Wide Web, which was invented in 1989, has become a perfect place for organized cybercrime nowadays. This forces businesses all around the world to budget cybersecurity spending
. Nearly half of cyber attacks are conducted against small companies. However, raising awareness of CEOs about the safety of their businesses
has led to continued spending on security products and services. In most cases, such technology as a VPN comes to the rescue. In 2018, the global VPN market has reached 20.6 billion U.S. dollars
.
A VPN is able to encrypt data that is transferred between two servers. It provides a customer with virtual IP address that will be used for an online session. Comparing ExpressVPN vs NordVPN
, it’s possible to notice that the most advanced VPN services are able to guard user’s data with the help of military grade 256-bit encryption.
It has been predicted that employee training will benefit billions of dollars. Today phishing has become the most widespread form of cybercrime. However, phishing identification training has already reduced workforce susceptibility to phishing.
As a rule, cybercrime costs include stolen money, theft of intellectual property, fraud, lost productivity, and reputational harm. One cannot but agree that $6 trillion per year is a considerable sum even on a global scale.
About the author
Dainan Gilmore is an enthusiastic expert in cybersecurity and works as a data privacy advisor for Bestvpnrating.com.Sponsored article