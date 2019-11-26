Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

What's Hurting the Revenues of the Telecom Sector? Read Infiniti Research's Latest Blog for More Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 11:02am EST

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on the critical challenges facing telecom companies. This article covers:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005554/en/

Critical challenges facing telecom companies. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Critical challenges facing telecom companies. (Graphic: Business Wire)

  • An overview of the current scenario in the telecom industry
  • Top challenges facing telecom companies

“Although advancements in technology have positively altered the telecom industry’s market landscape, there are still several changes to be made for telecom companies to ensure stable revenue streams,” says a telecom industry expert at Infiniti Research.

The advent of 4G, wearables, smartphones, and mobile apps have changed the way people consume telecom services. However, such disruptive innovations are posing challenges for players in the telecom industry to cater to these demands while attaining profitable growth. For instance, mobile messaging and chat apps have been growing at a phenomenal rate, hurting call and messaging revenues of telecom players. Today, customers have the option of choosing from a wide variety of messaging apps and most of the apps have included voice and video calling features as well. As a result, text messaging services have been dwindling downwards along with the decline in voice revenue per user. Some of the other key challenges faced by companies in the telecom industry include competition from OTT services, privacy and security issues, growth in IoT, and development of 5G.

Request a free proposal to gain region-specific insights on the challenges and opportunities in the telecom industry.

You may also like to read some of our recent success stories in the telecom industry:

Request a free brochure to know more about our solutions and how we can help you combat key business challenges.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:53aMOOG : ALROSA earns about $5 mln at polished diamond auction in US
PU
11:53aMOOG : Form 4 - 11/21/19
PU
11:53aMOOG : The Secretariats of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and the Convention on Biological Diversity, the United Nations Development Programme, the United Nations Environment Programme and Jackson Wild announced today that they are teaming up to organize an international film showcase highlighting wildlife as an important component of biological diversity and how its conservation and sustainable use will help reduce the risk of unprecedented extin
PU
11:53aRAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : Investment Banking recognized with three “Deal of the Year” awards by M&A Advisor
PU
11:53a3M : Announces Upcoming Investor Event
BU
11:53aTradeStation's TS SELECT Gives Traders Great Pricing and Premium Trading Tools
PR
11:52aThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Baxter International Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
11:51aPoland's PGE, Denmark's Orsted aim to sign offshore wind deal by year-end
RE
11:51aGENERAL DYNAMICS MISSION SYSTEMS : ' GPS Source Provides U.S. Army Forces in Germany with Improved Secure Positioning, Navigation and Timing Data
PR
11:51aBEST'S SPECIAL REPORT : U.S. Life/Annuity Insurers' Net Income Fell by 18% in Nine-Month 2019 Period, Preliminary Results Show
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
2AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
3Europe must wean itself off global payment card schemes, ECB says
4Markets getting fed up with shallow comments
5INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group