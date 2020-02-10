What's New at Miami's Premier Yachting Event?

32nd Annual Miami Yacht Show Returns to its New Home in Downtown Miami Feb. 13-17

The 32nd Annual Miami Yacht Show, also known as the Magic City’s premier luxury yachting event, will showcase over 400 of the world’s most extraordinary and uniquely designed yachts and superyachts across three marina sites when it returns to its new home in downtown Miami at One Herald Plaza over President’s Day Weekend, Feb. 13-17.

Produced by Informa Markets, which also co-owns the show with the International Yacht Broker’s Association (IYBA), this year’s show will feature luxury exhibits and exciting enhancements from floating cocktail lounges, new hospitality and dining experiences, to increased accessibility of this luxury lifestyle showcase. The 60-acre display generates an estimated $486 million economic impact over the five-day event and draws a global audience of 32,000 visitors. Miami Yacht Show includes a massive 67,000 square-foot on-land pavilion space accommodating 200+ exhibitors featuring the latest in marine accessories and more than 15 spectacular must-see new yachts, including the U.S. debut of the 278-foot BOLD.

Miami Yacht Show’s SuperYacht Miami, located on Island Gardens Deep Harbour Marina on Watson Island, will be transformed into an exclusive destination for the show’s megayachts up to 300 feet. The Queen of the show, BOLD sits alongside the 248-foot BELLA VITA by Lurssen; 236-foot SOLO by Tankoa Yachts; 163-foot MISS MONEYPENNY V by Overmarine; 164-foot HOSPITALITY by Westport Yachts; 161-foot HUNTER by Trinity Yachts; and 154-foot USHER by Delta Marine.

Here’s what’s new at the 2020 Miami Yacht Show:

Two Main Entrances: To improve traffic and the overall guest experience, an additional main entrance has been added at Northeast 16th street to complement the south side entrance at Northeast 14th street.

Two Floating Cocktail Lounges: Two in-water floating cocktail lounges will offer panoramic water views and a selection of premium spirits.

Enhanced Dining Experiences: The Miami Yacht Show will offer a centrally located upscale dining experience within the main exhibition pavilion. A premium bar, gourmet daily lunch selections, and private social events will feature marina views in a climate-controlled oasis. Expanding upon these premium dining options guests can also indulge in culinary tastings from luxury food purveyors and celebrated local restaurants, including steak and seafood eatery Truluck’s.

Enhanced Transportation Options: Private yacht tenders will link the Miami Yacht Show north and south sides to its SuperYacht Miami site at Island Gardens. New for 2020, water taxis will shuttle guests between Miami Yacht Show and the Miami International Boat Show on Virginia Key as well as shuttle service between the two shows. The Miami Yacht Show features a dedicated ground shuttle to and from the Brightline and offers valet parking and over 3,500 self-parking spaces on-site at the show. The Brightline code for discounted rides is YachtMYS.

New Debuts: The 2020 show will unveil some of the year’s most striking and luxurious new yachts, including the U.S. debut of SilverYachts’ 278-foot BOLD, the show’s largest superyacht; the world debut of Hatteras Yacht’s highly anticipated GT65; and the world debut of Monte Carlo Yachts’ MCY 70 Skylounge, the first model of the new MCY Collection, among others. Azimut Yachts will also showcase 18 yachts, including three U.S. debuts and one world premiere.

New Exhibitors: The show offers 20 percent more exhibitors this year and expands its international profile of builders. Lifestyle brands like the contemporary clothing and swimsuit line, Trina Turk, and world-leading furniture design and distribution company, Roche Bobois - which has created a lavish outdoor oasis - will be displayed. New luxury yacht manufacturers include Riviera Yachts, Majesty Yachts from Dubai, Horizon Yachts, and Invictus Yachts.

Convenient Location: Returning to its new home at One Herald Plaza, Miami Yacht Show is in the epicenter of the Magic City’s prime entertainment district. Neighboring attractions such as Art Wynwood, the Adrienne Arsht Center, Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, and across the bay the Miami Children’s Museum, make Miami the destination for families to enjoy Presidents’ Day weekend.

Extended Show Hours: Visitors can now watch the sunset from the docks of the Miami Yacht Show with expanded show hours this year (Thursday, Feb. 13 – Sunday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.).

Valentine’s Day Promotion: For the price of one ticket, love birds will be able to enjoy the Miami Yacht Show on Valentine’s Day from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. From dockside cocktails to Golden Hour aboard yacht tender, couples will enjoy chocolate covered strawberries with the purchase of Gosling’s signature cocktail Pink’n Preppy as well as Moet & Chandon champagne. Additionally, The Deck at Island Gardens will offer a special curated prix fixe dinner menu for $125 with access to Superyacht Miami.

Eco-Exhibit: The Miami Yacht Show will display an eco-exhibit in partnership with the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science to educate visitors about the protected sea grass conservation area within the marina.

For more information on ticket pricing, show hours, transportation options, activities and more, visit www.MiamiYachtShow.com. For images and press materials, contact informamedia@krepspr.com or visit our 2020 MYS Digital Press Kit.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005729/en/