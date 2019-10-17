Log in
What's New at the World's Largest In-Water Boat Show

10/17/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

Flagship Marine Event, Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Celebrates 60th Anniversary, Pulls into Port Oct. 30 – Nov. 3

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), the largest in-water boat show in the world, with its ever expanding fleet of superyachts, sport fishing vessels, go-fast boats, submersibles, and everything in between, is set to take place Oct. 30 through Nov. 3.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005825/en/

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, is set to take place Oct. 30 through Nov. 3. Photo Credit: Forest Johnson (Photo: Business Wire)

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, is set to take place Oct. 30 through Nov. 3. Photo Credit: Forest Johnson (Photo: Business Wire)

Recognized as the pinnacle of all nautical exhibitions, FLIBS showcases more world and U.S. product debuts than any other boat show in the U.S. More than 110,000 boating enthusiasts from around the world are expected to embark to the “Yachting Capital of the World” for this international boating spectacular featuring more than 1,500 boats and 1,200 exhibitors, spanning three million square feet of exhibition space and six miles of floating docks across seven locations. Generating a substantial annual statewide economic impact of $857 million, FLIBS features nearly $4 billion in product with show sales exceeding $508 million.

Sailing into its 60th anniversary, FLIBS will feature unique activations, remarkable experiences and new show stopping megayachts hailing from all corners of the world.

Here’s what’s new at the 2019 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show:

  • New Debuts & Superyacht Show Stoppers - Poised to make a splash onto the U.S. boating scene, this year’s show will feature some of the year’s most luxurious, globally-recognized new yachts, including the world debut of Lürssen’s 311-foot Madsummer, the show’s largest megayacht; Abeking & Rasmussen’s 262-foot Excellence, a superyacht masterpiece; Heesen Yacht’s Vida, a 180-foot yacht; and Lexus’s Marquis Lexus 650, a 65-foot yacht crafted with a similar design as the automobile brand’s premium cars. Expanding its international portfolio, which includes exhibitors from 52 countries, FLIBS will also debut yachts from Dubai and Turkey for the first time in its 60 year history.
  • Superyacht Village - Among the show’s most eye-catching newcomers is Superyacht Village, a destination for yachts up to 400 feet, superyacht owners, aficionados, and those who aspire to the superyacht lifestyle featuring exhibits by renowned shipyards, yacht “toys” like helicopters (Airbus), personal submarines, exotic and collectible automobiles led by Ferrari, Maserati and Alfa Romeo.
  • FLIBS 4 Bahamas Initiative (#FLIBS4Bahamas) - FLIBS and the Marine Industries Association of South Florida are joining forces to support the Bahamas hurricane relief efforts in the Abacos and Grand Bahama through multiple initiatives, including a boat raffle of a pioneer sportfish 180, donated by Palm City Yachts. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit Mission of Hope, a relief mission to aid in the rebuilding of temporary housing and providing medical care in the Caribbean. Additionally, all net proceeds from the Sunset Soiree & 2nd Annual Yacht Chef Competition will benefit Mission of Hope as well as ONE Bahamas fund, supporting immediate recovery needs and long-term rebuilding initiatives in the country.
  • Windward VIP Club – presented by Delta Private Jets (the Official Private Jet Carrier of FLIBS), in partnership with Ulysse Nardin (the Official Timekeeper of FLIBS), Whispering Angel (the Official Rosé of FLIBS), Bradford Marine, and Douglas Elliman – will have a spectacular new in-water location anchored in the heart of the show on the face dock at Bahia Mar. Providing a unique waterfront setting, the new VIP experience will feature a luxury premium open bar and gourmet food offerings, a Cigar Lounge presented by Delta Private Jets, a variety of wine and fine spirits’ tastings, and a collection of signature timepieces by Ulysse Nardin including a new limited edition Diver to benefit One More Wave – an organization whose objective is to help wounded or disabled veterans with surf therapy and to get them back in the water by providing customized surfing equipment and assistance.
  • Mansion Yacht, the first yacht made entirely of stainless steel with spectacular indoor and outdoor decks that soar high above the entire show, will be docked behind the Windward VIP Club. Measuring 84 feet in length and 40 feet across, the Mansion Yacht is not only unique in sight, but also in build; it has four 18-foot hydraulic legs with a lifting capacity of a million pounds each, allowing the yacht to stand up in the water. Tours and events at the Mansion Yacht are by invitation only.
  • Sunset Soiree, Second Annual Best Yacht Chef Competitionwill take place on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:30pm. The yacht chef showdown, held in the new Superyacht Village, will be sizzling with excitement. Competing for the Best Yacht Chef title, four of the world’s leading yacht chefs will battle it out in this gastronomic competition.

For more information, visit FLIBS.com. For images and press materials, contact informamedia@krepspr.com or visit our 2019 FLIBS Digital Press Kit.

About The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) and produced by Informa Markets, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) is recognized as the largest in-water boat show in the world. Celebrating its 60th anniversary, FLIBS spans more than three million square-feet of exhibit space across seven locations that are connected by an intricate network of water and ground transportation services. The five-day show attracts approximately 110,000 attendees and 1,200 exhibitors representing 52 countries with more than 1,500 boats on display each November. For more information, visit FLIBS.com.


© Business Wire 2019
