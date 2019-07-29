What's New for 13th Digital Pharma East at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th Digital Pharma East returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center on September 17–20. Join us — and more than 1,000 attendees — for four days of interactive learning and networking. Leave the event with a clear business plan for internally justifying digital innovation, budget, and de-risking proposals for commercial success.

We've gathered a group of industry experts from Merck, Pfizer, Novartis, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, and many more, with the help of our Advisory Board, to ensure we meet the needs of this community.

New For 2019 Attendees

Become an internal digital champion: How to present your business plan, justify budget and innovation, and obtain internal by-in

How to attach an ROI to innovating your patient support programs/services

Building an attribution model for digital analytics and ROI: Defining the measure of success

Transitioning from analytics to data science: Using data science to develop better content

Business transforming and the role of the customer-facing functions within omnichannel orchestration

Multi-stakeholder approach: Integrated channel optimization

Bridging the gap between IT-Marketing-Reps: How to communicate and optimize new tools/tactics in physician engagement

Why you should care about digital therapeutics

The agenda is designed to help you understand how you can present business plans, justify budget, innovation and de-risk proposals getting shut down. Essentially, understand how you can return to the office and become a champion for internal digital needs!

