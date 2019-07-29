Log in
What's New for 13th Digital Pharma East at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

07/29/2019 | 08:22am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th Digital Pharma East returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center on September 17–20. Join us — and more than 1,000 attendees — for four days of interactive learning and networking. Leave the event with a clear business plan for internally justifying digital innovation, budget, and de-risking proposals for commercial success.

We've gathered a group of industry experts from Merck, Pfizer, Novartis, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, and many more, with the help of our Advisory Board, to ensure we meet the needs of this community.

New For 2019 Attendees

  • Become an internal digital champion: How to present your business plan, justify budget and innovation, and obtain internal by-in
  • How to attach an ROI to innovating your patient support programs/services
  • Building an attribution model for digital analytics and ROI: Defining the measure of success
  • Transitioning from analytics to data science: Using data science to develop better content
  • Business transforming and the role of the customer-facing functions within omnichannel orchestration
  • Multi-stakeholder approach: Integrated channel optimization
  • Bridging the gap between IT-Marketing-Reps: How to communicate and optimize new tools/tactics in physician engagement
  • Why you should care about digital therapeutics

The agenda is designed to help you understand how you can present business plans, justify budget, innovation and de-risk proposals getting shut down. Essentially, understand how you can return to the office and become a champion for internal digital needs!

digitalpharmaseries/east

Ready to register? Click here and be sure to mention Discount Code 799119PRNEWS for 15% off the standard registration rate! For more information on the program, download the brochure.

For More Information

  • Contact Shari Gelfand at 917-258-5145 or sgelfand@questex.com 
  • For more information regarding sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, please contact Jayson Mercado at 212-400-6236 or jmercado@questex.com.

About Questex

At Questex, we are passionate about driving business outcomes. We connect buyers and sellers and help both achieve their goals. We are online, on devices and live with experiential engagements. We understand the buyer's behavior and evolving needs and connect them with the seller through continual touchpoints. From discovery through purchase and purchase through advocacy, we supply unmatched access, insight, engagement and turnkey solutions all in one place.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whats-new-for-13th-digital-pharma-east-at-the-pennsylvania-convention-center-300891435.html

SOURCE ExL Events


© PRNewswire 2019
