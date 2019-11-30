What's New in the Olympic Peninsula's Biggest Little City

Port Angeles, Washington, Nov. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Olympic Peninsula’s largest city, Port Angeles, Washington, is constantly in flux with new shops, restaurants, attractions, and lodging options. Here is a list of what is new and new-ish in the biggest little city near the Olympic National Park:

NEW EVENTS & ATTRACTIONS

Winter Ice Village Ice Skating Rink -

New hours and dates for the 2019/2020 season. Downtown Port Angeles’ covered, outdoor ice skating plaza is open daily until January 20, 2020.

More information: https://www.visitportangeles.com/event/winter-ice-village-ice-skating/

Port Angeles Fine Arts Center Winter and Summer Solstice Festivals - December & June

Celebrating both the shortest and longest days of the year, the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center hosts a winter solstice festival, Wintertide, and a summer solstice arts festival. For Wintertide, the Webster’s Woods outdoor sculpture park in Port Angeles will be lit up for the holidays. Multiple light-based outdoor sculptures and installations will temporarily transform the Webster Wood’s art park into a magical nighttime experience for visitors of all ages. In addition to taking in the artwork, visitors can shop for handmade local gifts at the Holiday Makers’ Market, or take part in one of the art-making workshops.

More information: http://www.pafac.org/

Salt Creek 24 - March 21-22, 2020

A new all-day, all-night run -- or walk -- around the scenic Salt Creek Recreation Area near Port Angeles. Participants will tackle a set course around the area that will take them along the Strait of Juan de Fuca and through towering evergreens and historic World War II bunkers.

More information: https://www.visitportangeles.com/event/salt-creek-24/

Run the Peninsula - February 1 - December 5, 2020

Back for its second year, Run the Peninsula is a multi-event running series throughout 2020 where you will be able to experience some of the best running/walking trails on the Olympic Peninsula. Participants can compete in one event or all five.

More information: https://www.runthepeninsula.com/

Frosty Moss - February 29, 2020

Back for its second year after a sell-out in 2019, this team trail running and partial pavement run takes place on an 80-mile course through Washington State’s famous Olympic National Park and Olympic Peninsula. New for 2020, they have added a “Mini-Moss” 30-mile run to their line-up.

More information: https://www.frostymossrelay.com/

Port Angeles Art Mural Trail -

Follow an art mural trail throughout downtown Port Angeles on foot or by bike. Twelve outdoor murals dot the downtown area and tell a tale of the town’s rich maritime history and Native American culture. This self-guided art mural tour will take you to both hidden and not-so-hidden works of art.

More information: https://www.visitportangeles.com/mural-trail/

Field Arts & Events Hall - Opening 2021

A state-of-the-art performing arts and event center opening along the Port Angeles downtown waterfront in 2021.

More information: https://fieldhallevents.org/

RESTAURANTS

Bourbon West

Stocked with a bourbon Library, high-end whiskey flights, signature cocktails, and a good draft beer selection, Bourbon West in Port Angeles is providing a "bar and cocktail forward" kind of gathering place in downtown with a Pacific Northwest-cool tavern vibe. The small menu is changed up seasonally and is locally-sourced. They often serve up wild game meat -- think elk chili or a wild boar sloppy joe -- in addition to a house-made pretzel and a smoked salmon dip. Hang out and play a game of pool or darts while country music bumps in the background.

More information: https://www.bourbonwestpa.com/

Pho New Saigon -

This popular Pho Vietnamese restaurant in Port Angeles reopened in a new downtown location. Pho New Saigon serves up flavorful and fresh dishes, including a traditional Pho chicken soup with plenty of vegetarian options available. Open for lunch, dinner or have a cocktail at the bar.

More information: https://www.visitportangeles.com/eat-drink/port-angeles/bars-cocktails/pho-new-saigon-restaurant-lounge/

Angeles Brewing Supplies & Taproom -

Angeles Brewing Supplies and Taproom, located in downtown, has an extensive tap list with a variety of rotating craft beers, wine and ciders. They have beer to go -- or for there -- with an on-site bottle shop. You can pick up supplies to try your hand at brewing your own beer, wine or sodas. You can even try making your own cheese. Pull up a stool and chill with a Coffee Porter. Event space is also available in the dining room.

More information: http://www.angelesbrewing.com/

Songoku Hibachi and Sushi -

Songoku Hibachi and Sushi bar in downtown Port Angeles features a variety of fresh sushi rolls as well as a selection of Bentos, and hibachi-style meals cooked on the teppanyaki grill. They even have a kids’ menu for the little ones.

More information: https://www.visitportangeles.com/eat-drink/port-angeles/casual-dining/songoku-hibachi-and-sushi/

Lola’s Cafe -

A breakfast and lunch cafe in downtown Port Angeles, Lola's Cafe serves up scrambles, french toast and breakfast sandwiches all-day as well as lunchtime sandwiches like a pesto grilled cheese or BLT, fresh salads, and a homemade soup of the day. Italian sodas and bubble teas are also on the menu in addition to a full espresso coffee bar.

More information: https://www.visitportangeles.com/eat-drink/port-angeles/casual-dining/lolas-cafe/

Spruce -

Located in downtown Port Angeles, this restaurant and bar feature seasonal menus based on what is fresh from around the Olympic Peninsula and the Pacific Northwest in a cool cabin-chic atmosphere. Favorite menu items include the fried chicken with homemade biscuits and the really big burgers.

More information: https://www.visitportangeles.com/eat-drink/port-angeles/casual-dining/spruce/

Midtown Public House -

An Asian-fusion-meets-comfort-food restaurant and pub located in Port Angeles’ midtown, only a few blocks away from downtown. The menu features items like Korean tacos, coconut chicken strips, Bahn Mi sandwiches, and rice bowls alongside a cheesesteak sandwich or a Good Morning Vietnam burger. And tater tots can be ordered on the side. They have a full bar in the back with a lengthy tap list, too.

More information: https://www.midtownpa.com/

SHOPS

J. Ryan Salon & Boutique -

New upscale clothing, gifts, handbags and shoe boutique in downtown Port Angeles carrying brands like BB Dakota, Lush, She & Sky, and the boho-chic line, Paper Crane. They also feature a more affordable, but still fashionable line of clothing.





More information: https://jryansalonandboutique.com/

Todd Fischer Art Gallery -

Todd Fischer’s iconic and colorful surf art has been seen on everything from tee-shirts to Surfrider Foundation events and fundraiser posters to Libtech snowboards and even wine bottles. You can now see -- and purchase -- his Northwest-inspired art at his waterfront gallery inside the Landing Mall in downtown Port Angeles. Look for his popular Paint & Sip events around Port Angeles throughout the year.

More information: http://toddfischer.net/

Scout & Merc -

A well-curated vintage boutique, located in downtown Port Angeles, offering a funky mix of home goods, furniture, clothing, and boots that has been featured in Sunset magazine. They also have a collection of rotating plants and succulents in vintage pottery ready to adorn your home. You can also shop online, via Instagram @scoutandmerc.

More information: https://www.instagram.com/scoutandmerc

Poppy & Marigold’s -

A downtown Port Angeles store full of a delightful mix of gifts, art, clothing and housewares with an eco-friendly vibe made by international and local artisans, small companies and craftsmen.

More information: https://www.visitportangeles.com/things-to-do/port-angeles/shopping/poppy-marigolds/

Amma's Umma -

A downtown Port Angeles boutique full of clothing, jewelry, gifts and accessories shop that was created for world changers -- they donate a percentage of profits to adoption programs. The one and only, brick-and-mortar store is in Port Angeles, but you can also shop 24/7 online.

More information: https://ammasumma.com/

LODGING

Maitland Manor Bed & Breakfast -

A "modern" B&B in a historic Victorian house just a few blocks up the hill from downtown Port Angeles. The Victorian inn is light, bright and well appointed -- and updated -- for the modern-day traveler. All rooms come with a private bath, mountain or water views, and a gourmet breakfast. Add on a professional massage in their on-site treatment room, an arrival cheese and fresh fruit platter, or an Ultimate Romance package to enhance your stay.

More information: https://www.maitlandmanor.com/

New Modern & Romantic Victorian Vacation Rental Home -

Take in the sweeping views of the Olympic Mountains and the Strait of Juan de Fuca from a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, updated Victorian home near downtown Port Angeles. This vacation rental home features a modern gourmet kitchen, hot tub, and covered outdoor living space with a barbeque. This rental home is located within walking distance to a few of Port Angeles’ best restaurants and only a quick bike ride to downtown.

More information: https://www.visitportangeles.com/lodging/port-angeles/port-angeles-vacation-rentals/victorian-retreat/

ABOUT VISIT PORT ANGELES

Visit Port Angeles is the official destination marketing organization (DMO) of Port Angeles, Washington – the largest city on Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula and the primary gateway to the Olympic National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. We are a non-membership economic development extension of the City of Port Angeles with a mission to promote tourism and create nothing but happy vacation memories. To plan your Olympic National Park vacation or to order the latest Visitor Guide, go to www.VisitPortAngeles.com and follow the hashtag #VisitPortAngeles.

