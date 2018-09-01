What's News : Business & Finance

Coca-Cola said it would buy British coffee-shop chain Costa for $5.1 billion, diversifying further from its soft-drink roots.

Wells Fargo is investigating complaints of gender bias in its wealth-management division.

Google is trying to weed out scam artists aiming to defraud customers seeking technical support online.

Ford ditched plans to import its Focus compact vehicle from China to the U.S., citing an expected hit from import tariffs

Cboe is seeking to add a "speed bump" to one of its markets to curb high-frequency trading strategies.

U.S. stocks closed out August with monthly gains despite jitters over trade.

Walmart is telling online shoppers some goods are "out of stock" after changing its systems to avoid orders deemed too costly to ship.

A hedge fund has proposed new independent directors at Toshiba.