What's News : Business & Finance

09/08/2018 | 08:48am CEST

A robust economy drove U.S. wages higher in August, new evidence that workers are gaining bargaining power as the nation's pool of available labor becomes tighter.

Tesla said its recently hired accounting chief abruptly left the company, news that unfolded hours after Musk briefly smoked marijuana live on video.

One of China's largest conglomerates intends to sell off the vast majority of overseas investments it made in recent years, including its entire Deutsche Bank stake.

Verizon's media and advertising business chief is in talks to depart.

A rough week for tech stocks battered the Nasdaq. The Dow lost 79.33 points to 25916.54.

Walmart's plan to sell high-end outdoor gear online hasn't started well.

The founder of Visium, a hedge-fund firm that shut down after an insider-trading scandal, is considering raising money again.

British Airways' owner said the personal data of some customers was stolen in a cyberattack.

