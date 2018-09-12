Log in
What's News : Business & Finance

09/12/2018

Chinese leaders are stepping up a charm offensive with U.S. multinationals as Beijing changes tack to keep the trade fight with Washington from scaring off foreign investors.

Workers at two of the biggest U.S. steelmakers are demanding higher compensation as tariffs push prices and profits to their highest point in years.

Hong Kong's stocks fell into a bear market, another casualty of a selloff driven by trade tensions and a stronger dollar.

The Dow advanced 113.99 points to 25971.06 as a surge in energy stocks and Apple helped it overcome another flare-up in trade worries.

The number of available jobs in the U.S. exceeded the number of job seekers by more than 650,000 in July, a sign of an increasingly tight labor market.

China e-commerce giant Alibaba agreed to take a 10% stake in one of Russia's biggest tech players.

The EU's executive arm joined Google to oppose expanding the bloc's "right to be forgotten" beyond European borders.

Chinese auto sales fell in August for the second successive month.

Hudson's Bay said it has agreed to sell and combine parts of its European business with Austria's Signa.

The SEC issued fines in two cases that represent a new front in an effort to police the cryptocurrencies.

