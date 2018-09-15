What's News : Business & Finance

Kleiner Perkins is splitting in two, a surprise rupture that is indicative of the changing fortunes in the venture-capital industry.

Theater chain AMC raised $600 million from Silver Lake and repurchased roughly a third of the controlling stake held by China's Wanda.

The U.S. is probing Denmark's largest bank over allegations of massive money-laundering flows from Russia and former Soviet states.

The San Francisco Fed named its research director, Mary Daly, to become its new president.

The NLRB proposed rolling back a ruling that made it easier for contractors and workers at franchised businesses to form unions.

Russia's central bank raised rates, moving to defend the ruble against market volatility and inflation.

Turkey's Erdogan warned he wouldn't tolerate higher lending rates for long, challenging the central bank.

Major stock indexes edged higher, notching weekly gains as some investor fears over trade abated.

Staples agreed to buy office-supplies firm Essendant in a $482.7 million deal.