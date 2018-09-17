Log in
What's News : Business & Finance

09/17/2018 | 08:48am CEST

U.S. companies have moved cautiously in repatriating overseas profits, despite the administration's assertions that trillions of dollars would return home quickly after last year's tax changes.

Amazon is investigating internal leaks of data as it fights to root out fake reviews and other seller scams.

Meredith has agreed to sell Time magazine for $190 million to Marc Benioff, co-founder of Salesforce.com, and his wife, Lynne.

Smaller stocks have climbed more than larger counterparts this year.

Shell is planning to lay out targets to manage its emissions of the greenhouse gas methane.

Uber is trailing a much smaller Estonia rival in the race to become Africa's dominant ride-hailing app.

Private-equity firms TPG Capital and Rockbridge are exploring strategic options for their stake in ticketing company AXS.

The rousing listing of a Dutch payments company is offering investors hope in Europe's tech scene.

