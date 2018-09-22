Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's News : Business & Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2018 | 08:48am CEST

China scotched trade talks with the U.S. that were planned for the coming days, further dimming prospects for resolving a trade battle.

Federal prosecutors are probing whether some drugmakers potentially violated laws by providing free services to doctors and patients.

Airbnb asked the SEC to change rules to potentially allow the online home-sharing platform to grant hosts stock while it is still private.

The Dow rose 86.52 points, or 0.3%, to 26743.50, setting another record and capping off its strongest two-week stretch since February.

Google's CEO warned employees in a memo Friday against letting their personal politics affect their work.

Saudi Arabia is said to be running low on its most prized grade of crude, a development that could push oil prices higher.

The eurozone's economy continued its slow-motion slowdown in September, as exports suffered and trade uncertainties persisted.

A U.K. agency said that it is investigating British ties to a money-laundering scandal at Danske Bank.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:09aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Oil Market Can’t Ignore Iran
PU
02:59aBANGLADESH : World Bank Vice President Arrives Tomorrow
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:46aNO-DEAL BREXIT WOULD HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON GERMAN LABOR MARKET : Der Spiegel
RE
12:42aWhite House optimistic on China trade; no date for more talks
RE
12:39aCARIBBEAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : CDB officially opens office in Haiti
PU
12:24aChina Cancels Trade Talks With U.S. -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:03aCHINA CANCELS TRADE TALKS WITH U.S. AS TARIFF THREATS ESCALATE : Wsj
RE
09/21White House optimistic on China trade; no date for more talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
2Oil prices end week up in volatile trade ahead of OPEC meeting
3MEXICO WILL SEEK DEAL WITH CANADA IF NAFTA TALKS FAIL: Lopez Obrador
4APPLE : NO SEX PLEASE, WE'RE APPLE : iPhone Giant Seeks TV Success on Its Own Terms
5Adviser says U.S. close to Mexico-only NAFTA deal, Canada unmoved

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.