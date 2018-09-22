What's News : Business & Finance

China scotched trade talks with the U.S. that were planned for the coming days, further dimming prospects for resolving a trade battle.

Federal prosecutors are probing whether some drugmakers potentially violated laws by providing free services to doctors and patients.

Airbnb asked the SEC to change rules to potentially allow the online home-sharing platform to grant hosts stock while it is still private.

The Dow rose 86.52 points, or 0.3%, to 26743.50, setting another record and capping off its strongest two-week stretch since February.

Google's CEO warned employees in a memo Friday against letting their personal politics affect their work.

Saudi Arabia is said to be running low on its most prized grade of crude, a development that could push oil prices higher.

The eurozone's economy continued its slow-motion slowdown in September, as exports suffered and trade uncertainties persisted.

A U.K. agency said that it is investigating British ties to a money-laundering scandal at Danske Bank.