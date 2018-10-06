Log in
What's News : Business & Finance

10/06/2018 | 08:48am CEST

Unemployment fell in September to 3.7%, the lowest level since the Vietnam War, with little indication it is going to shoot back up in the near term.

The benefits of a strong job market are spreading to many left behind in the economic expansion.

U.S. government bond yields hit their highest level since 2011, as investors reconsidered the economy's strength while selling off stocks that could be hurt by higher borrowing costs.

Technology stocks took another leg down, dragging the Nasdaq to its worst week since early spring. The Dow industrials fell 0.7%.

Ford has informed its global salaried workforce of a planned reorganization that will cut jobs.

Amazon said some customers' email addresses were shared with a third-party seller in violation of the company's policy.

Mattress Firm, the U.S.'s largest specialty mattress seller, filed for chapter 11.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48aEU will propose changes to Italian budget if needed - Juncker
RE
09:47aEU concerned by Italy's budget deficits for next three years
RE
09:38aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Zallaf co...invitation for provision of perforation services at erawin field (nc200)
PU
09:38aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Zallaf co...invitation for provision of running the cased wireline services at erawin field (nc200)
PU
09:18aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : India buys 75 percent less US oil, purchase more Iranian crude
PU
09:13aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Prime Minister's address at India- Russia Business Summit (October 05, 2018)
PU
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
07:19a+35.6% CAGR PROPELLING GROWTH BY BLOCK CHAIN TECHNOLOGY, BIG INDUSTRY DEMAND, TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT, NEW OPPORTUNITIES BY NEW RESEARCH REPORT 2018 : Block chain Market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +35.6% the base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period considered is 2018 To 2025. by Abra AlphaPoint , Amazon Web Services, Inc.,Bitfury Group Limited , BTL Group Ltd. ,Chain, Inc. ,Coinbase,Digital Asset Holdings LLC.,Earthport PLC (UK)
AQ
05:38aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Chinese tourists arrivals to Mandalay top this year
PU
