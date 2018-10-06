What's News : Business & Finance

Unemployment fell in September to 3.7%, the lowest level since the Vietnam War, with little indication it is going to shoot back up in the near term.

The benefits of a strong job market are spreading to many left behind in the economic expansion.

U.S. government bond yields hit their highest level since 2011, as investors reconsidered the economy's strength while selling off stocks that could be hurt by higher borrowing costs.

Technology stocks took another leg down, dragging the Nasdaq to its worst week since early spring. The Dow industrials fell 0.7%.

Ford has informed its global salaried workforce of a planned reorganization that will cut jobs.

Amazon said some customers' email addresses were shared with a third-party seller in violation of the company's policy.

Mattress Firm, the U.S.'s largest specialty mattress seller, filed for chapter 11.